Just a few weeks ago the Canon EOS R5 and R6 were officially announced and we couldn’t be more excited! There’s a lot to break down on the specs and capabilities front, so let’s dive right in on just the EOS R6, it inherits the high-speed 20-megapixel sensor from the Canon 1DX III, allowing 20 FPS with a fully electronic shutter or 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter. Yes, you can get the performance of a ~$6500 camera, for under $2500.

The EOS R6 also offers 4K/60p video, (no RAW) with 10-bit 4:2:2 C-Log or HDR PQ options, and 1080/120p video, it has the same new “Dual-Pixel AF mk2”, which is built upon the already quite impressive autofocus system from the Canon 1DX mk3, with 1053 focus points that cover 100% of the viewfinder and use AI (machine learning) to recognize and track subjects.

Additionally, the R6 offers Canon’s brand-new IBIS (in-body image stabilization) technology, which claims (up to) a shocking 8 EVs of stabilization when used in conjunction with select RF IS lenses, and a minimum of 6 EVs stabilization with any lens. It offers dual card slots with ample buffers, and can shoot at 20 FPS using the electronic shutter, and 12 FPS with the mechanical shutter, with full autofocus capability.

Basically, the R 6 sounds pretty incredible, and while we haven’t gotten hands-on with this camera yet, there’s already a great collection of reviews available from canon and early access influencers to check out.

Canon EOS R6 Introduction Video

Canon EOS R6 Technical Specs:

Lens Mount Canon RF

Camera Format Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 21.4 Megapixel

Effective: 20.1 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 5472 x 3648

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 36 x 24 mm

Image File Format JPEG, Raw, HEIF

Bit Depth 14-Bit

Image Stabilization Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis

Exposure Control

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 102400 (Extended: 100 to 204800)

Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter 1/8000 to 30 Seconds Electronic Front Curtain Shutter 1/8000 to 30 Seconds Electronic Shutter 1/8000 to 0.5 Seconds

Metering Method Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Partial, Spot

Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Auto, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority

Exposure Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps)

Metering Range -3 to 20 EV

White Balance Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (White), Shade, Tungsten

Continuous Shooting Mechanical Shutter Up to 12 fps at 20 MP for up to 1000 Frames (JPEG) / 240 Frames (Raw) Electronic Shutter Up to 20 fps at 20 MP for up to 1000 Frames (JPEG) / 240 Frames (Raw)

Interval Recording Yes

Self-Timer 2/10-Second Delay

Recording Modes H.265 4:2:2 10-Bit UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/29.97p/59.94p [170 to 340 Mb/s] Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/29.97p/59.94p/119.88p [28 to 180 Mb/s]

H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/29.97p/59.94p [120 to 230 Mb/s]

Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/29.97p/59.94p/119.88p [12 to 120 Mb/s]

External Recording Modes 4:2:2 10-Bit UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) up to 59.94p

Recording Limit Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds

Video Encoding NTSC/PAL

Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo) External Microphone Input

Audio File Format AAC, Linear PCM1

Focus Type Auto and Manual Focus

Focus Mode Continuous-Servo AF (C), Manual Focus (M), Single-Servo AF (S)

Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 1053

Autofocus Sensitivity -6.5 to +20 EV

Viewfinder Type Electronic (OLED)

Viewfinder Size 0.5″

Viewfinder Resolution 3,690,000 Dot

Viewfinder Eye Point 23 mm

Viewfinder Coverage 100%

Viewfinder Magnification Approx. 0.76x

Diopter Adjustment -4 to +2

Monitor Size 3″

Monitor Resolution 1,620,000 Dot

Monitor Type Free-Angle Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Built-In Flash No

Maximum Sync Speed 1/250 Second

Flash Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps)

Dedicated Flash System eTTL

External Flash Connection Hot Shoe

Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)

Connectivity USB Type-C (USB 3.1), HDMI D (Micro), 3.5mm Headphone, 3.5mm Microphone

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth

GPS No

Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C

Operating Humidity 0 to 85%

Battery 1 x LP-E6NH Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

Dimensions (W x H x D) 5.43 x 3.84 x 3.48″ / 138 x 97.5 x 88.4 mm

Weight 1.5 lb / 680 g (Body with Battery and Memory)

Price – $2,499 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

We’ve put in our request to get hands-on with this camera system so we’ll be completing our review soon. Until then, here are some of our favorites from around the web from other respected sources:

Conclusion

What the EOS R5 lacks in affordability, the EOS R6 makes up for with impressive features in a ~$2500 body. The R6 is not your average entry-level or “prosumer” full-frame mirrorless camera, indeed, as it also inherits the sensor (and autofocus system, and video specs) of the Canon 1DX mkIII. Like the EOS R5, its shooting speed is on par with the fastest cameras around, with one of the fastest mechanical shutter speeds ever.

If 20 megapixels seems underwhelming, though, just remember- the sensor is still more than enough for high-quality 4K video, and the RAW stills will be some of the “cleanest” around; offering low noise and impressive dynamic range at all ISOs, even extremely high ISOs like 12800 or 25600…

All in all, indeed there’s something for everyone. It seems very clear that Canon’s EOS R was just a hint at Canon’s loftier goals for their system. After undoubtedly getting lots of feedback about the EOS R and EOS RP, Canon delivered virtually everything we could have asked for. Dual card slots that are both high-speed, IBIS that (potentially) surpasses all competitors, and other cutting-edge technology that we simply can’t judge yet without taking these cameras to real-world scenarios (weddings? landscapes?) for definitive testing and reviewing. As usual, let us know any questions or concerns you have about this system in the comments below so we can try to address them in our upcoming review.

