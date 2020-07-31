Just a short time ago the Canon EOS R5 and R6 were officially announced and we couldn’t be more excited! These two systems cover practically everything you could imagine on the specs and capabilities front, so let’s dive right in on just the EOS R5.

At first glance, the R5 has a highly competitive feature set and a body that will feel highly familiar and intuitive to anyone who has ever picked up a Canon 5-series or 6-series DSLR, and most likely, the performance and image results to reward any potential investors.

While the price tag of the EOS R5 is a bit staggering at close to $4,000, there is of course no other camera in its class if you are a video shooter. 8K RAW video has previously been the territory of cameras costing an absolute fortune, so if the R5 proves to be usable (meaning, no heat issues, etc) for major cinema work, then it will take on competition from RED, not from Sony or Panasonic. The price of a RED 8K RAW DSMC2? Around $25K to $55K. Now the EOS R5 sounds like a screaming deal, huh?

In terms of speed, this thing is essentially a 5D IV with a Canon 1DX III engine. Yes, that’s a 45-megapixel camera that can shoot at 12-20 FPS. (And, the buffer is decent! No word on if the R5 offers C-RAW, but it likely does, which greatly enhances any buffer.)

Speaking of unprecedented performance, there’s the IBIS that claims up to 8 stops of stabilization, when using certain IS lenses. That’s highly unprecedented, if accurate. It might not prove true at certain shutter speeds measured in whole seconds, but it sure could be a game-changer for things like low-light wedding photography & portraiture.

While we haven’t gotten hands-on with this camera yet, there’s already a great collection of reviews available from canon and early access influencers to check out and we’ve got them all linked below.

Canon EOS R5 Introduction Video

Canon EOS R5 Technical Specs:

SENSOR: 45-megapixel CMOS full-frame Bayer sensor, new DIGIC X processor

45-megapixel CMOS full-frame Bayer sensor, new DIGIC X processor LENS MOUNT: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless) STILL IMAGES: 45 -megapixel (8192 x 5464) RAW (CR3), lossless/compressed, 10-bit HEIF (HDR)

-megapixel (8192 x 5464) RAW (CR3), lossless/compressed, 10-bit HEIF (HDR) VIDEO RESOLUTION: 8K 30p, 29.97p 24p, 23.98p, full-sensor; 4K/120p, 60p, 30p, 24p, over-sampled from 8K

8K 30p, 29.97p 24p, 23.98p, full-sensor; 4K/120p, 60p, 30p, 24p, over-sampled from 8K VIDEO COMPRESSION: 8K RAW, ALL-I, IPB; 4K ALL-I, IPB 10-bit 4:2:2, LOG, HDR PQ

8K RAW, ALL-I, IPB; 4K ALL-I, IPB 10-bit 4:2:2, LOG, HDR PQ VIDEO FEATURES: Zebra (exposure warning) stripes, focus peaking, audio & microphone ports, HDMI-micro

Zebra (exposure warning) stripes, focus peaking, audio & microphone ports, HDMI-micro ISO: 100-51200 (Expanded: ISO 50, ISO 102400)

100-51200 (Expanded: ISO 50, ISO 102400) AUTOFOCUS: 1053-point Dual Pixel AF II (AI-trained subject tracking, 100% viewfinder coverage)

1053-point Dual Pixel AF II (AI-trained subject tracking, 100% viewfinder coverage) SHOOTING SPEED: 20 FPS max speed w/ electronic shutter, 12 FPS max w/ mechanical shutter, full autofocus

20 FPS max speed w/ electronic shutter, 12 FPS max w/ mechanical shutter, full autofocus STABILIZATION: Yes, sensor and lens-based, 6-8 stops

Yes, sensor and lens-based, 6-8 stops VIEWFINDER: 5.76M-dot electronic viewfinder, (EVF) 100% coverage, 0.76x mag.

5.76M-dot electronic viewfinder, (EVF) 100% coverage, 0.76x mag. LCD: 3.2-in, 2.1M-dot touchscreen

3.2-in, 2.1M-dot touchscreen CONNECTIVITY: Headphone (3.5mm), microphone (3.5mm) HDMI-D (micro), USB-C (3.2, 10GBit/sec, USB-PD power delivery)

Headphone (3.5mm), microphone (3.5mm) HDMI-D (micro), USB-C (3.2, 10GBit/sec, USB-PD power delivery) STORAGE: CFExpress, SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)

CFExpress, SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) BATTERY: LP-E6NH, 320 shots per charge, USB-PD charging

LP-E6NH, 320 shots per charge, USB-PD charging BATTERY GRIP: Optional, $349 standard (BG-R10), $999 Wireless File Transmitter w/ Ethernet jack & multi-camera shooting

Optional, $349 standard (BG-R10), $999 Wireless File Transmitter w/ Ethernet jack & multi-camera shooting BODY CONSTRUCTION: metal/alloy construction, fully weather-sealed

metal/alloy construction, fully weather-sealed SIZE: 5.43×3.84×3.46 in (138x98x88mm)

5.43×3.84×3.46 in (138x98x88mm) WEIGHT: 1.63 lb (738 g)

1.63 lb (738 g) EOS R5 Price & Pre-Order $3,899 Body-only (B&H | Adorama) $4,999 w/ RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS (B&H | Adorama)



Conclusion

Basically, the Canon EOS R5 sounds pretty incredible. Early feedback seems to state that the only real drawback of this camera is that it _can_ overheat when recording video (not exactly a new issue for mirrorless systems), and you run the risk of banding when shooting in high iso. Until we get to test this out for ourselves, those drawbacks or “cons” don’t seem that bad of a trade-off for all of the other exceptional features the EOS R5 delivers.

It seems very clear that Canon’s EOS R was just a hint at Canon’s loftier goals for their system. After undoubtedly getting lots of feedback about the EOS R and EOS RP, Canon delivered virtually everything we could have asked for. Dual card slots that are both high-speed, IBIS that (potentially) surpasses all competitors, and other cutting-edge technology that we simply can’t judge yet without taking these cameras to real-world scenarios (weddings? landscapes?) for definitive testing and reviewing.

In the meantime, what do you think? Will you be pre-ordering the $3900 EOS R5? Is there anything you would have liked to see differently? Or did Canon deliver the exact camera you were hoping for? Leave a comment below and let us know!

