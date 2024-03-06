Photographing a wedding on a boat presents unique opportunities and challenges for photographers. The dynamic environment, with its changing light and moving landscape, calls for versatility and creativity. This article provides tips to navigate these waters, ensuring you capture breathtaking boat wedding pictures that the couple will treasure for a lifetime.

Go Wide – Use a Wide Angle Lens and Get the Full Scene

Start by capturing the grandeur of the setting with a wide-angle lens. This approach allows you to get the full scene, showcasing the beauty of the boat, the water, and the sky, creating a stunning backdrop for the wedding. A wide-angle lens also captures the scale and the atmosphere of the event, emphasizing the uniqueness of boat wedding pictures.

Photo by Larsen Photo Co (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Get Close – Get in Close as Well to Get the Expression

While wide shots are essential for setting the scene, medium and close-up shots capture the expressions, emotions, and details of the day. Use a telephoto lens or get physically close to your subjects to photograph the expressions of the wedding couple and their guests. These intimate shots are invaluable, revealing the joy, tears, and laughter that define the day.

Photo by Scenic Vows (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Glacier National Park in Montana

Try Using a Drone for an Interesting Perspective

A drone can provide a unique perspective, capturing wide-angle boat wedding pictures from above. This vantage point can reveal the layout of the boat, the expanse of the water, and the placement of guests in a way that’s impossible from the deck. Drone photography can add an impressive dimension to your wedding album, offering views that are both breathtaking and memorable.

Photo by We The Light (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Buena Vista, CO in

Consider Incorporating Actual Activities such as Wake Boarding

A boat wedding often comes with unique activities that you wouldn’t find in a traditional wedding setting. If you have an adventurous couple, ask them if they wan to incorporate activities like wakeboarding, sailing, or even a simple dip in the water. These actions add a dynamic element to your boat wedding pictures, showcasing the couple’s adventurous spirit and the distinctive nature of their wedding.

Photo by Party of Two (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Lake Norman in Charlotte

Photo by Party of Two (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Lake Norman in Charlotte

Look for Creative Compositions

The boat and its surroundings offer numerous creative opportunities for compositions. Look beyond the conventional poses and settings. Use reflections in the water, play with the lines and curves of the boat, use foreground elements to frame your subjects, and experiment with different angles and perspectives. These creative compositions can turn ordinary moments into extraordinary boat wedding pictures.

Photo by SMJ Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Lake Williams in York, PA

Photo by Michael Freas (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Kinsleeshop Farm in Statesville, NC

Mind the Safety of the Wedding Couple

When capturing adventurous shots or positioning the couple, always prioritize their safety. Ensure they are in stable and safe areas, especially when photographing near the edges of the boat or during activities. Be mindful of the waves and the boat’s movement, advising the couple on safe poses and locations.

Photo by Lin and Jirsa (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photograph the Couple on the Dock with Boats in the Background

Before or after the main event, take the couple to the dock for additional photos with the boats in the background. This setting offers a serene and romantic ambiance, allowing for more controlled compositions and lighting. The docked boats provide a nautical backdrop, enhancing the maritime theme of the wedding.

Photo by Michael Freas (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Kingsmill Marina at Kingsmill Resorts in Williamsburg, VA

Capture Engagements and Engagement Photography with Boats

Consider extending your nautical theme to engagement photography. A boat can be a fantastic setting for engagement photos, offering a mix of adventure and intimacy. These sessions allow couples to get comfortable in front of the camera in a unique setting, creating beautiful pre-wedding memories.

Photo by Elizabeth Victoria (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at The Taurus Moon – Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard Beach, California

Photo by SMJ Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Picturist Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Kalk Bay Harbor in Cape Town, South Africa

Other Boat Photography for Your Inspiration

Look to other boat photography for inspiration, exploring how photographers capture the essence of the sea, the elegance of boats, and the interaction of people with this setting. Whether it’s the tranquility of a sailboat at sunset or the excitement of a speedboat cutting through the waves, there’s a wealth of ideas to inspire your boat wedding photography. Here are a few more boat wedding and engagement pictures for your inspiration.

Photo by Citylux Studios (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Basin Harbor in Vermont

Photo by PMC Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Hornblower Cruise in San Diego, CA

Photo by David Perez Lopez (Website | Wedding Maps Profile) at Liberty Landing Marina, Jersey City, New Jersey

Conclusion

Boat wedding pictures offer a unique canvas for photographers, blending the beauty of nature with the joy of a wedding celebration. By embracing the setting, experimenting with perspectives, and prioritizing safety, photographers can capture stunning images that reflect the adventurous spirit of the couple and the beauty of their special day. Whether you’re using a wide-angle lens to capture the scene, getting close for intimate expressions, or sending a drone into the sky for breathtaking aerial shots, the key is to be creative, adaptive, and always ready to capture the moment. With these wedding photography tips, you’re well on your way to mastering the art of boat wedding photography, creating memories that will sail through time.