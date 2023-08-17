With 50 years officially under their belt, B&H is set to present the inaugural Bild Expo 2023, an epic 2-day event in NYC for photographers, videographers, and others across creative industries. According to B&H, “Bild” is the Yiddish word for “image,” which “represents B&H’s 50-year commitment to supporting visual and auditory artistry.” As you’ll discover in the details below, the expo is chock-full of educational and inspirational opportunities meant to expand your creative horizons, and it’s free to attend! If you can get yourself to NYC on September 6th and 7th of this year, don’t miss out.

B&H Bild Expo 2023

Event Details

What: Bild Expo 2023

When: September 6-7, 2023

Where: Javits Center, NYC

Price: Bild is a free event for registered attendees. You can register here.

What to Expect at Bild Expo 2023

As we mentioned, there’s no shortage of learning opportunities and activities to participate in at Bild Expo 2023. Below, you can find a basic overview of what to look forward to at this year’s expo.

1. Learn from Industry-Leading Speakers

The list of speakers at Bild Expo 2023 features some of the most accomplished and experienced photographers and artists in the creative industry. Through these presentations, you’ll gain insights, tips, and techniques that you likely won’t find elsewhere, certainly not for free.

Bild will have a Main Stage for headlining speakers, as well as three “focus” stages for content-specific presentations, including the following:

The OPTIC Stage: Presentations on this stage will appeal to outdoor, travel, wildlife, conservation, and fine art photographers.

Presentations on this stage will appeal to outdoor, travel, wildlife, conservation, and fine art photographers. The Depth of Field Stage: Portrait, fashion, wedding, and commercial photographers will learn plenty from these presentations.

Portrait, fashion, wedding, and commercial photographers will learn plenty from these presentations. The Creative Production Stage: This stage will cater to filmmakers, video creators, and editors.

The line-up this year features both first-time and veteran presenters, including Flo Ngala, Scott Kelby, Sade Ndya, Art Wolfe, Chris Kentis, Daphne Le, Justin Odisho, and Kenneth Hines Jr., among others. You can find a full list and read more about these presenters here.

2. Share Your Work and Ideas in Portfolio Reviews and Roundtables

It can feel intimidating, especially when we’re just starting out, but one of the best ways we can learn to perfect our craft and grow as creatives is to have our work reviewed. For this purpose, B&H has recruited a number of industry experts who will conduct portfolio reviews throughout the expo. In addition, you will be able to join in thematic round-table discussions to help build your network and give you a voice in your field of interest.

3. Learn About Gear at the Partner Pavilion

Researching the latest gear online won’t give you the same insight as holding it in your hands and having your questions answered from the gear makers themselves. Bild Expo 2023 will give attendees access to over two hundred brands, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, and many more. Be sure to stop by the Partner Pavilion to speak with reps from your favorite brands and learn about and test the latest equipment. It’s also recommended that you bring along a bag for free swag.

4. Get Hands-On with Photo Walks

Photo Walks make up one of the most popular components of an expo like this and for good reason. For the walk, you get to hit the streets with a brand-ambassador and practice using the tricks and techniques that they share in real-time. It’s a hands-on experience that can’t be beat, and it’ll boost your skills in a hurry. These tend to fill up quickly, and spots are limited, so be sure to register for the event and then book a photo walk as soon as possible.

5. Take Advantage of Show Specials

In addition to all of the other presentations and activities, Bild Expo 2023 attendees can also take advantage of exclusive show specials (including discounted prices on a range of products), as well as contests and raffles that feature an assortment of prizes.

Conclusion

With plenty of pros (vs cons) for attending, Bild has been designed to be worth the time and effort it takes to attend. Admission is free (to registered attendees), and the experience is priceless. We don’t often get opportunities like this to learn from industry experts, especially without having to pay for it. That said, take advantage of what Bild has to offer and make your way to the expo. Save the dates for September 6-7 and head over to the Javits Center in NYC. Also, if you’ve never been to the B&H Photo SuperStore (or even if you have), make time to do so after the expo. It’s just two avenues away.

Be sure to register here to secure your spot at this year’s expo!

**Featured image by Ajay Suresh.