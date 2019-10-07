Fujifilm has launched a plethora of new X/GFX deals with savings ranging from $100 to $1,000 on various cameras and lenses! Instead of me rambling on about them, i’ll just get straight to the list of gear for you all!

GFX Cameras & Lens Deals

X Series Camera Deals

X-T3 body only ( save $200 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-T3 + XF 56mm F1.2 R ( save $500 ): B&H | Adorama

): X-T3 + XF 16mm F1.4 R WR ( save $500 ): B&H | Adorama

): X-T3 + XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS ( save $500 ): B&H | Adorama

): X-H1 + grip ( save $300 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-H1 + grip + 8-16mmF2.8 ( save $1,000 ): B&H | Adorama

): X-H1 + grip + 16-55mmF2.8 ( save $800 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-H1 + grip + 18-135mmF2.8 ( save $700 ): B&H | Adorama

): X-H1 + grip + 90mmF2 ( save $700 ): B&H

): X-T30 body (or with lens) ( save $100 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X100F ( save $200 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-Pro2 ( save $200 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-Pro2 Graphite with 23mm f/2 ( save $350 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

): X-T100 ( save $100 ): B&H | Adorama | Amazon

):

XF Lens Deals

[Related Reading: Fuji XF10 review – A Phone Sized Camera With Professional Raw Images]

Speaking of deals, don’t forgot about the incredible 5DayDeal Ending Tomorrow (Ont 8th)! Get $3,000 worth of education and resources for only $89!

As we previously mentioned, 10% of the bundle revenue goes directly to charity. Join us along with the rest of the photography community to help raise $100,000 in these five (5) days (Oct. 3-8). Take a look!