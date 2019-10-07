Big Discounts on Fujifilm X & GFX Systems & Lenses. Save Up To $1,000!
Fujifilm has launched a plethora of new X/GFX deals with savings ranging from $100 to $1,000 on various cameras and lenses! Instead of me rambling on about them, i’ll just get straight to the list of gear for you all!
GFX Cameras & Lens Deals
- Fujifilm GFX 50R (save $500)
- Fujifilm GFX 50S (save $500)
- GF 23mm F4 (save $500)
- GF 45mm F2.8 (save $500)
- GF 63mm F2.8 (save $500):
- GF 110mm f2 (save $500):
- GF 120mm F4 (save $500):
- GF 250mm F4 (save $500):
- GF 32-64mm F4 (save $500):
- GF 100-200mm f/5.6 (save $500):
X Series Camera Deals
- X-T3 body only (save $200):
- X-T3 + XF 56mm F1.2 R (save $500):
- X-T3 + XF 16mm F1.4 R WR (save $500):
- X-T3 + XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS (save $500):
- X-H1 + grip (save $300):
- X-H1 + grip + 8-16mmF2.8 (save $1,000):
- X-H1 + grip + 16-55mmF2.8 (save $800):
- X-H1 + grip + 18-135mmF2.8 (save $700):
- X-H1 + grip + 90mmF2 (save $700):
- X-T30 body (or with lens) (save $100):
- X100F (save $200):
- X-Pro2 (save $200):
- X-Pro2 Graphite with 23mm f/2 (save $350):
- X-T100 (save $100):
XF Lens Deals
- XF 14mm F2.8 (save $100):
- XF 16mm F1.4 WR (save $100):
- XF 23mm F1.4 (save $100):
- XF 56mm F1.2 APD (save $100):
- XF 56mm F1.2 (save $100):
- XF 80mm F2.8 OIS WR (save $250):
- XF 90mm F2 WR (save $100):
- XF 8-16mm F2.8 (save $200):
- XF 10-24mm F4 OIS (save $100):
- XF 16-55mm F2.8 WR (save $200):
- XF 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OIS WR (save $100):
- XF 50-140mm F2.8 OIS WR (save $200):
- XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 OIS WR (save $200):
Big Discounts on Fujifilm X & GFX Systems & Lenses. Save Up To $1,000!
