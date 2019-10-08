In a recent Fstoppers video focusing on fashion photography, Patrick Hall walks us through how he uses strobe lights and constant LED lights to create a whimsical set of fashion portraits. The creative portraits came out excellent and in the video, Patrick walks you through every step of the way.

Fashion Photography Portraits with Strobes and LEDs

In the video, Patrick is in Puerto Rico using the brand new Tamron 35mm f/1.4 lens on a Nikon D850, some colored LED panels, and a few cleverly-placed strobe lights. The shoot was sort of a fashion/sportswear mix with “a lot of motion and color.”

For the LED’s, Patrick is using a Falcon Eyes F7 Pocket Light. Patrick wanted to try to use these lights instead of using gels on standard lights, but the one thing about the Falcon Eyes is that they’re not very powerful. So the first thing Patrick does is try to blackout as much light from the shoot as possible using some handy-dandy V-Flats from V-Flat World. Eliminating most of the light in the room allows Patrick to get his exposure perfect.

Patrick also pulls out a Profoto B10 to use to light his subject and achieve that nice “freezing motion” he’s going for. With the LED lights, the LED is going to burn the model’s image into his sensor and produce a nice motion blur effect from his subject.

The images Patrick gets are stunning, and honestly, really cool to look at. The kind of effects he can achieve with these clever lighting techniques and a little editing software magic is incredible!

If you’d like to see every step Patrick takes to achieve these kinds of effects, check out the video above. These techniques can be used for much more than fashion photography and we’d love to hear about any experience you’ve had with clever lighting in the comments below!