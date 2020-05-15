Australia and New Zealand are filled with a diverse, multicultural society, rich history, and an abundance of natural and modern architectural locations to photograph, so it wasn’t a hard choice to make to decide what area should be our next focus for showcasing some incredibly talented wedding photography.

In 2016, we shared our 150 Best International Wedding Photographers and 100 Best Wedding Photographers in the U.S. and Canada. After a 4 year hiatus, we’re back at it, combing through thousands of portfolios to find the best wedding photographers in each region. Since we created an all-encompassing list of the best international wedding photographers in our previous round, we decided to narrow down our focus to specific regions of the world to further highlight artists doing incredible creative work in the wedding photography field.

The Selection Method for the 100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia New Zealand for 2020

When it came to finding the “100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia for 2020,” we were extremely particular in our consideration. With so many wonderful photographers with varying styles all around the world, the process required weeks of research, analysis of thousands of portfolios, and research into the opinions of dozens of trusted industry sources.

Our goal was to invent a systematic method of selection that included as much objectivity as possible in an inherently subjective process. Here’s how we created the list:

Step 1: We first compiled multiple lists of award-winners, instructors, and industry leaders from a variety of respected sources. These sources included the following:

Conference Speakers – Educators from conferences like The Photography Show, The Societies of Photographers, Photokina, WPPI, PhotoPlus, Imaging USA, Canada Photo Convention, CreativeLive, and Mystic Seminars, and other conferences

– Educators from conferences like The Photography Show, The Societies of Photographers, Photokina, WPPI, PhotoPlus, Imaging USA, Canada Photo Convention, CreativeLive, and Mystic Seminars, and other conferences Award Winners – Photographers recognized by respected sources like Fearless Photographers, Pop Photo, Junebug Weddings, Martha Stewart Weddings, Vogue, SLR Lounge, American Photo Mag, and other publications.

– Photographers recognized by respected sources like Fearless Photographers, Pop Photo, Junebug Weddings, Martha Stewart Weddings, Vogue, SLR Lounge, American Photo Mag, and other publications. Brand Ambassadors – Sponsored photographers from respected brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Profoto, Kodak, MagMod, and the MAC Group lineup of products.

Step 2: We ran these lists through a formula to find the reoccurring names. If a name or studio appeared more than once, they were up for consideration. We then looked for the following:

Working Photographers – Since this is a list of the best wedding photographers for 2020 (and not an “all-time” list), we wanted to ensure that each artist was active. For this, we looked for clues like their blog entry dates and the contents of their social media activity.

– Since this is a list of the best wedding photographers for 2020 (and not an “all-time” list), we wanted to ensure that each artist was active. For this, we looked for clues like their blog entry dates and the contents of their social media activity. Artists and Not Just Educators – The formula revealed some photographers who are well-known educators but lacked in artistry in comparison to the rest of the results. These were eliminated.

– The formula revealed some photographers who are well-known educators but lacked in artistry in comparison to the rest of the results. These were eliminated. Artists and Not Just Networkers – The formula also revealed some photographers who are well connected in the industry but lacked in artistry in comparison to the rest of the results. These were also eliminated.

Step 3: We went through the long process of reviewing each portfolio for the following characteristics:

Uniqueness and Creativity – This list favors photographers who are doing something different. Some are pioneering new techniques, others see art in places where most photographers would overlook.

– This list favors photographers who are doing something different. Some are pioneering new techniques, others see art in places where most photographers would overlook. Artistry and Vision – This list also favors photographers who have a complete vision for the final product. In their images, you can see how all elements of the scene work together (the subjects, location, post-processing, and more) for a beautiful, cohesive, final product.

– This list also favors photographers who have a complete vision for the final product. In their images, you can see how all elements of the scene work together (the subjects, location, post-processing, and more) for a beautiful, cohesive, final product. Timing and Emotion Capture – This list also favors photographers who have a knack for being in the right place at the right time to create emotional photojournalism.

– This list also favors photographers who have a knack for being in the right place at the right time to create emotional photojournalism. Consistency – This list favors photographers who produce consistent quality from shoot to shoot. One single great shot (or even a large set of great shots) is not enough to make the list.

Step 4: We then compared portfolios again and continued to eliminate until we cut the list down to 95 photographers. We kept our list at 95 because we want you to nominate the rest of the 5 in the comments below. The primary limitation is that the initial selection favors artists with high visibility, whether that be through teaching, networking, or winning awards. There very well could be some deserving photographers with lower visibility (perhaps with all of their efforts going towards serving their clients). There may also be some rising stars that are simply too new to pop up on our radar. So let us know your thoughts and help us make this the best possible list of its kind.

100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia and New Zealand for 2020

With that, congratulations to the following photographers (presented in alphabetical order):

Alan Khan

Alan Rogers

Albert Ng Photography

Alex Marks Photography

Alice Mahran

All the Love in the World Photography

Amy Kate

Andy Brown

Ann Galloway

Ann Marie Yuen

Anthony Phung Weddings

AP Photography

Bayleigh Vedelago

Ben Newnam Photography

Bethany Howarth Photography

Blue Sky Photography

Brown Paper Parcel Photography

Chalk & Cheese Wedding Photography

Charlotte Kiri Photography

Chasewild

Cloud Catcher Studio

Clover Image

Corinna & Dylan

Damien Milan Photography

Dan O’Day

Danelle Bohane

Darin Collison Photography

Dean Dampney

Dezine by Mauro

Dreamlife Photos & Video

Duüet

Emilio B Photography

Emotions & Math

Eric Ronald

Evernew Studio

Felix Irawan

Florent Vidal Photography

Florido Weddings

Gaelle Le Berre

Helena Santi

Hill Collective

Hollow & Co.

ImageHaus

Inside The Frame

Jacob Gordon

James Day

James Hirata

James Simmons Photography

Jason Tey

Jave Photography

Jerry Ghionis

Jesse and Jessie

Jessica Photography

Jiake Yang

Jim Pollard

John Benavente

Jonathan Suckling

Katie Harmsworth

Kelly Tunney Photography

Kevin Lue Photography

Lara Hotz Photography

Levien & Lens Photography

Lightheart Films & Photography

Lovelenscapes Photography

Manis Moments Photography

Maria Luise Bauer Photography

Maria Shiriaeva Photography

Mark Condon

Mike Sheng

Olguin Photography

Patino Photo

Perspectives Photo & Cinema

Proshot Photography

Roxy Photos

Ryan Domenico

Samantha Heather

Shannon Stent Images

Skipping Stone Photography

Soulmade Stories

Splendid Photos & Video

Studio Impressions

Studio RL Photography

The Salt Studio

Think Visual

Tim & Nadine

Tinted Photography

Translucent Photography

Two Blushing Pilgrims

Two Little Starfish

Two Peaches Photography

Valdes Photography

Van Middleton Photography

Wild & Grace

Yervant Photography International

Zoe Morley Photography

We Need Your Help – Pick our Final 5 Australia & New Zealand Wedding Photographers!

As mentioned, we left our list at 95 so that we can account for names that we may have overlooked initially. We need your help coming up with the final 5. Comment below to nominate another photographer and we’ll take them into consideration. We’ll make a finalized list late this month.

