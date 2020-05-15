100 Best Wedding Photographers in the Australia & New Zealand for 2020
Australia and New Zealand are filled with a diverse, multicultural society, rich history, and an abundance of natural and modern architectural locations to photograph, so it wasn’t a hard choice to make to decide what area should be our next focus for showcasing some incredibly talented wedding photography.
In 2016, we shared our 150 Best International Wedding Photographers and 100 Best Wedding Photographers in the U.S. and Canada. After a 4 year hiatus, we’re back at it, combing through thousands of portfolios to find the best wedding photographers in each region. Since we created an all-encompassing list of the best international wedding photographers in our previous round, we decided to narrow down our focus to specific regions of the world to further highlight artists doing incredible creative work in the wedding photography field.
The Selection Method for the 100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia New Zealand for 2020
When it came to finding the “100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia for 2020,” we were extremely particular in our consideration. With so many wonderful photographers with varying styles all around the world, the process required weeks of research, analysis of thousands of portfolios, and research into the opinions of dozens of trusted industry sources.
Our goal was to invent a systematic method of selection that included as much objectivity as possible in an inherently subjective process. Here’s how we created the list:
Step 1: We first compiled multiple lists of award-winners, instructors, and industry leaders from a variety of respected sources. These sources included the following:
- Conference Speakers – Educators from conferences like The Photography Show, The Societies of Photographers, Photokina, WPPI, PhotoPlus, Imaging USA, Canada Photo Convention, CreativeLive, and Mystic Seminars, and other conferences
- Award Winners – Photographers recognized by respected sources like Fearless Photographers, Pop Photo, Junebug Weddings, Martha Stewart Weddings, Vogue, SLR Lounge, American Photo Mag, and other publications.
- Brand Ambassadors – Sponsored photographers from respected brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Profoto, Kodak, MagMod, and the MAC Group lineup of products.
Step 2: We ran these lists through a formula to find the reoccurring names. If a name or studio appeared more than once, they were up for consideration. We then looked for the following:
- Working Photographers – Since this is a list of the best wedding photographers for 2020 (and not an “all-time” list), we wanted to ensure that each artist was active. For this, we looked for clues like their blog entry dates and the contents of their social media activity.
- Artists and Not Just Educators – The formula revealed some photographers who are well-known educators but lacked in artistry in comparison to the rest of the results. These were eliminated.
- Artists and Not Just Networkers – The formula also revealed some photographers who are well connected in the industry but lacked in artistry in comparison to the rest of the results. These were also eliminated.
Step 3: We went through the long process of reviewing each portfolio for the following characteristics:
- Uniqueness and Creativity – This list favors photographers who are doing something different. Some are pioneering new techniques, others see art in places where most photographers would overlook.
- Artistry and Vision – This list also favors photographers who have a complete vision for the final product. In their images, you can see how all elements of the scene work together (the subjects, location, post-processing, and more) for a beautiful, cohesive, final product.
- Timing and Emotion Capture – This list also favors photographers who have a knack for being in the right place at the right time to create emotional photojournalism.
- Consistency – This list favors photographers who produce consistent quality from shoot to shoot. One single great shot (or even a large set of great shots) is not enough to make the list.
Step 4: We then compared portfolios again and continued to eliminate until we cut the list down to 95 photographers. We kept our list at 95 because we want you to nominate the rest of the 5 in the comments below. The primary limitation is that the initial selection favors artists with high visibility, whether that be through teaching, networking, or winning awards. There very well could be some deserving photographers with lower visibility (perhaps with all of their efforts going towards serving their clients). There may also be some rising stars that are simply too new to pop up on our radar. So let us know your thoughts and help us make this the best possible list of its kind.
100 Best Wedding Photographers in Australia and New Zealand for 2020
With that, congratulations to the following photographers (presented in alphabetical order):
Alan Khan
Alan Rogers
Albert Ng Photography
Alex Marks Photography
Alice Mahran
All the Love in the World Photography
Amy Kate
Andy Brown
Ann Galloway
Ann Marie Yuen
Anthony Phung Weddings
AP Photography
Bayleigh Vedelago
Ben Newnam Photography
Bethany Howarth Photography
Blue Sky Photography
Brown Paper Parcel Photography
Chalk & Cheese Wedding Photography
Charlotte Kiri Photography
Chasewild
Cloud Catcher Studio
Clover Image
Corinna & Dylan
Damien Milan Photography
Dan O’Day
Danelle Bohane
Darin Collison Photography
Dean Dampney
Dezine by Mauro
Dreamlife Photos & Video
Duüet
Emilio B Photography
Emotions & Math
Eric Ronald
Evernew Studio
Felix Irawan
Florent Vidal Photography
Florido Weddings
Gaelle Le Berre
Helena Santi
Hill Collective
Hollow & Co.
ImageHaus
Inside The Frame
Jacob Gordon
James Day
James Hirata
James Simmons Photography
Jason Tey
Jave Photography
Jerry Ghionis
Jesse and Jessie
Jessica Photography
Jiake Yang
Jim Pollard
John Benavente
Jonathan Suckling
Katie Harmsworth
Kelly Tunney Photography
Kevin Lue Photography
Lara Hotz Photography
Levien & Lens Photography
Lightheart Films & Photography
Lovelenscapes Photography
Manis Moments Photography
Maria Luise Bauer Photography
Maria Shiriaeva Photography
Mark Condon
Mike Sheng
Olguin Photography
Patino Photo
Perspectives Photo & Cinema
Proshot Photography
Roxy Photos
Ryan Domenico
Samantha Heather
Shannon Stent Images
Skipping Stone Photography
Soulmade Stories
Splendid Photos & Video
Studio Impressions
Studio RL Photography
The Salt Studio
Think Visual
Tim & Nadine
Tinted Photography
Translucent Photography
Two Blushing Pilgrims
Two Little Starfish
Two Peaches Photography
Valdes Photography
Van Middleton Photography
Wild & Grace
Yervant Photography International
Zoe Morley Photography
We Need Your Help – Pick our Final 5 Australia & New Zealand Wedding Photographers!
As mentioned, we left our list at 95 so that we can account for names that we may have overlooked initially. We need your help coming up with the final 5. Comment below to nominate another photographer and we’ll take them into consideration. We’ll make a finalized list late this month.
Get Connected!