Regarded as one of the world’s leading camera and lens manufacturers, Nikon continues to revolutionize the photography (and videography) industry, as they have done for almost 100 years! Today, as in past decades, their “glass” is truly some of the best available. (There are also some attractive alternatives from other brands, too!)

If you are using a Nikon camera, then surely you would like to know the best Nikon zoom lenses suitable for your photography style. This guide will help you out, whether you have a full-frame (FX) or crop-sensor (DX) body, and whether it is mirrorless or a DSLR!

What is a Zoom Lens?

A zoom lens is, technically speaking, any lens that is made up of multiple glass elements and can change its effective angle of view by moving certain elements. Physically what this means is, a single lens with parts of it that “zoom” or move back and forth; sometimes physically extending the lens barrel, and other times happening entirely internally. Visually, this gives the effect of “zooming in” to a more telephoto view, or “zooming out”to a wider view, while maintaining a sharp, in-focus image on your camera’s sensor, of course.

Some people confuse the term “zoom” with the term “telephoto”. In truth, a “zoom lens” is not always a telephoto lens. There are wide-angle zoom lenses, normal zoom lenses, AND, of course, telephoto zoom lenses.

With the variety of lenses available in the market, it can be difficult to decide which is more appropriate for your style of photography, whether for creative reasons related to your artistic eye, or for technical reasons related to the closeness (or distance) to your typical subject. In other words, sometimes you really need a wide-angle zoom, and other times you absolutely require a telephoto zoom, but, how do you know which lens is “right” for you?

Before we go ahead and give you a myriad of choices, we’re going to give you some background on the different zoom lenses, and their likely applicable uses. Keep in mind, of course, these are just a starting point!

Classifications of Zoom Lenses

Wide-angle zoom: Are you a landscape or travel photographer? Do you like capturing the great outdoors, or cityscapes, or any of the vast scenery and beautiful sights you see? If so, then a wide-angle zoom is definitely a good choice for you! A wide-angle zoom allows you to fit more of each sweeping vista into your image composition. Telephoto zoom: If you are a wildlife photographer or would like to capture sports or basically anything in action at a distance, then a telephoto zoom will be your primary, go-to lens. This lens allows you to capture the subject without having to get close to it. Standard zoom: A perfect all-round lens for general photography, from landscapes to portraits. Standard zoom lenses can be affordable and compact, making them a decent companion for outings and all types of photography. Other standard zoom lenses offer a fast aperture and robust durability, making them ideal for professional work such as wedding photography or other types of photojournalism.

NIKON STANDARD ZOOMS

If you have a Nikon DX DSLR, this is your best choice. Anyone who wants to upgrade their “kit” zoom lens can’t go wrong by choosing the Nikon AF-S DX 16-80mm. It provides a generous zoom range, with good wide-angle and telephoto coverage. Its widest available aperture is f/2.8 at 16mm, making it ideal for low-light photography, and at 80mm the f/4 aperture is still very respectable for such a long zoom range. The lens is far lighter and smaller than most lenses with a constant f/2.8 aperture. In terms of build and optical quality, it has excellent autofocus, an electromagnetically controlled diaphragm, four extra-low dispersion elements, and a Nano crystal coat, all of which addd up to truly impressive image results.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (DX DSLR)

Elements/Groups: 17/13

Diaphragm blades: 7

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance: 0.35 m

Maximum magnification: 0.22x

Filter thread: 72 mm

Dimensions (WxL): 80x86mm

Weight: 480 grams

Pros:

Reliable build quality

Stunning image quality

Generous zoom range

Ample aperture for a “kit” zoom

Cons:

Relatively pricy for a “kit” zoom

No constant f/2.8 aperture compared to pro zooms

At essentially the highest-end, opposite of the Nikon standard zoom lineup is one of the best mid-range zooms on the market. Indeed, if you can splurge for a tip-performing f/2.8 aperture lens, the Nikon Z 24-70mm is a true flagship! This professional zoom is made for Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system, and pairs perfectly with the Z6 and Z7 cameras. Its shallow depth of field, smooth bokeh, and resulting faster shutter speeds are all part of what makes it attractive to serious photographers. It lacks optical VR (stabilization) however, full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera bodies, including the affordable Z5, all offer built-in sensor-based VR.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon Z (FX mirrorless)

Elements/Groups: 17/15

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor)

Stabilizer: None

Minimum focus distance: 0.38 mm

Maximum magnification: 0.22x

Filter thread: 82mm

Dimensions: 89x126mm

Weight: 805 grams

Pros:

Impressive professional-grade image performance

Sturdy, reliable build quality for any condition

Fast, constant f/2.8 aperture

Cons:

Bulky and heavy (But still more portable than DSLR equivalents)

Expensive

No optical VR, like its telephoto partner

A well-engineered, solid all-rounder, the Sigma 24-70 mm provides no less than stunning image quality and an amazing photography experience, at a more affordable price range than the Nikkor name brand. Though heavy and a little “overbuilt” compared to the Sigma mirrorless version )(not available on Nikon Z-mount yet) …this F-mount lens is lighter and shorter than the Nikkor F-mount equivalent. Another thing to note is that it’s not fully weather-sealed. It offers optical stabilization, too. Sharpness, bokeh, and contrast/colors are amazing.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (FX DSLR)

Elements/Groups: 19/14

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance: 0.37 mm

Maximum magnification: 0.21x

Filter thread: 82mm

Dimensions: 88x108mm

Weight: 1.02 kilograms

Pros:

Superior image quality to other third-party options, comparable to Nikkors

Professional grade build quality and handling

Affordable yet high-quality performance

Cons:

Heavy

Large 82mm filter thread

Zoom and focus ring are “reversed and switched” compared to most Nikkors

Travel photographers or hobbyists who prioritize lightweight and portability will delight themselves with the Nikon Z 24-50mm lens on the Nikon full-frame mirrorless Z mount. It is incredibly compact and is one of the smallest full-frame standards zooms out there! Of course, although the size is desirable for travel photography, this lens sacrifices zoom range and maximum aperture in order to be so tiny. Image quality is excellent, though, considering its aperture and zoom limitations.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon Z (FX mirrorless)

Elements/Groups: 11/10

Diaphragm blades: 7

Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor)

Stabilizer: None

Minimum focus distance: 0.35 mm

Maximum magnification: 0.17x

Filter thread: 52mm

Dimensions: 73.5x51mm

Weight: 195 grams

Pros:

Good optical performance

Compact for a full-frame lens

Affordable for a full-frame mirrorless lens

Cons:

Slow aperture, especially at 50mm

Very limited 2x zoom range (you might want to buy a 2nd or 3rd lens to go with this one!)

NIKON WIDE-ANGLE ZOOMS

Luxurious, stunning build quality, and provides amazing photography experience. You will get all of these superb features with the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S. This lens is ideal for professional photography on the full-frame mirrorless Z-mount, because of its incredible sharpness and relatively compact, portable form factor. Sagittal coma, flare and color fringing are barely recognizable with its excellent optics; what makes this lens truly a top performer is its applicability for astrophotography. If you’re searching for a lens that provides a constant f/2.8 aperture and extremely breathtaking wide-angle views, especially of the night sky, this lens is the best choice.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon Z (FX mirorless)

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Yes

Stabilizer: None

Minimum focus distance: 0.28 m

Maximum magnification: 0.13x

Filter thread: 112mm (via hood)

Dimensions: 89x125mm

Weight: 650 grams

Pros:

Screw-in filters (112mm, via included hood)

Breathtaking image quality

Durable and excellent build and handling

Cons:

Slightly pricey (though more competitive against other name brands!)

Threaded (112mm) filters are expensive

For photographers using a DX Nikon DSLR, third-party lens makers have all the bases covered! With upgraded optics and significantly better performance than the original, Tamron’s newer 10-24mm ultrawide zoom is a hit for serious hobbyists and even professional photographers who want the best wide-zoom lens for a Nikon DX DSLR camera. Aside from the performance, this lens integrates 4-stop “VC” stabilization, a high/low toque-modulated drive autofocus, fluorine optical coating, plus weather sealing.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (DX DSLR)

Elements/groups: 15/12

Diaphragm blades: 7

Autofocus: High/low toque-modulated drive

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance: 0.24 mm

Maximum magnification: 0.19x

Filter thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 84x85mm

Weight: 440 grams

Pros:

Stunning image quality

Impressive photography experience

4-stop image stabilizer

Fluorine-coating and weather seals for moisture protection

Cons:

Slightly pricier than other lenses of the same category

For the full-frame (FX) DSLR Nikon shooters, any photographers who lean more towards landscape, nightscape, and architectural imagery will surely find the Sigma lens a valuable choice. With its impressively low color fringing and distortion, you’ll capture the entirety of a scene with impressive image quality. It provides amazing contrast and sharpness overall; on par with Nikon’s legendary lens. Moreover, its body is fully weather-sealed for protection against the elements. If you are looking for an alternative to the Nikkor for the wide-angle zoom category, this is a cheaper yet professional-performing lens.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (FX DSLR)

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: None

Minimum focus distance: 0.26mm

Maximum magnification: 0.19x

Filter thread: None

Dimensions: 96x135mm

Weight: 1.150 kilograms

Pros:

Outstanding image quality

Weather-sealed body

Affordable price compared to all name-brand flagship wide-angle zooms

Cons:

Incredibly large and heavy

No filter threads

Despite being compact and incredibly lightweight compared to virtually all other wide-zoom lenses, full-frame or crop-sensor, this Nikon full-frame mirrorless lens delivers amazing wide-angle images that you wouldn’t think possible. Make no mistake, this is no “kit” lens!

Thanks to its retractable design and removable hood, plus the integrated 82mm filter threads, and the modest f/4 aperture rating, you get truly superb images in any type of scene. Distortion and color fringing are virtually eliminated with this lens despite offering such a wide focal length in such a compact package.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon Z (FX mirrorless)

Elements/groups: 14/12

Diaphragm blades: 7

Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor)

Stabilizer: None

Minimum focus distance: 0.28mm

Maximum magnification: 0.16x

Filter thread: 82mm

Dimensions: 89x85mm

Weight: 485 grams

Pros:

Incredibly compact and lightweight

Stunning corner-to-corner sharpness

Cons:

No optical stabilization (though Nikon FX bodies have it)

No focus/hyperfocal distance scale

Expensive for an f/4 zoom lens (though affordable for a name-brand lens that reaches 14mm!)

NIKON TELEPHOTO ZOOMS

The latest (maybe the last?) in Nikon’s full-frame DSLR telephoto zooms, the Nikon AF-P 70-300 mm lens is an amazing addition to your camera bag if you’re looking for a relatively affordable (but not exactly cheap) option. The AF-P autofocus is extremely fast and very silent in operation. It has an electromagnetically-controlled aperture and the new generation vibration reduction (VR) that enhances 4.5 stop performance, making it a perfect choice for either your FX Nikon DSLR, or your FX Nikon mirrorless camera when using the FTZ adapter.

Although there’s no focus distance scale on this semi-professional lens, it is built with optimized durability and weather-resistant quality for long-lasting and heavy-duty use.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (FX DSLR)

Elements/Groups: 16/11

Diaphragm blades: 8

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance: 1.2 meters

Maximum magnification: 0.21x

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 89×143 mm

Weight: 1.05 kilograms

Pros:

Excellent image quality

An amazing photography experience for both DSLR and mirrorless

Nearly silent, high-speed autofocus

Cons:

No distance scale

More expensive than other 70-300mm class lenses

Working with low-light settings can be a hindrance to getting a wonderful image, espeically at telephoto focal lengths. But, with the help of Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, shooting with faster shutter speeds is possible on a relative budget, even for telephoto work. This Sigma “Sports” version lens delivers shallow depth of field and impressively smooth bokeh, for isolating subjects from the background. The lens packs a roster of professional features, such as a host of physical switches for different focus and stabilization modes, a customizable function button, and a tripod collar with an Arca-Swiss foot and 90-degree click-stops. Plus, with Sigma’s USB dock, you can customize the autofocus range limit, the effect of stabilization (in the viewfinder), and even adjust the autofocus speed.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (FX DSLR)

Elements/groups: 24/22

Diaphragm blades: 11

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance 1.2m

Maximum magnification: 0.21x

Filter thread: 82 mm

Dimensions: 94×203 mm

Weight: 1.805 kilograms

Pros:

Amazing image quality

Professional-grade build and features

Impressive value

Cons:

Heavier than other lenses in the same category

Tripod mount ring can’t be detached

Versatile and powerful, this telephoto zoom is a modern marvel. The Nikon 120-300mm lens is an outstanding Nikkor optic that is worth every cent of your money, despite its shocking price tag. Whether you photograph wildlife or sports, the capacities of this lens will deliver amazing photographs all the time. It has 25 optical elements in 19 groups which include one ED element (this helps in minimizing chromatic aberration), one SR (short wavelength spectrum), and Nikon’s Nano and Arneo coatings which control flare and internal reflections. In short, this optic includes literally everything Nikon has to offer!

Also, it delivers nearly silent SWM autofocus, 4-stop VR (optical vibration reduction), and an electromagnetic diaphragm for consistent exposures during high-speed burst shooting.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon F (FX DSLR)

Elements/groups: 25/19

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type)

Stabilizer: 4-stops

Minimum focus distance: 2m

Maximum magnification: 0.16x

Filter thread: 95mm

Dimensions: 128×303.5mm

Weight: 3.250 kilograms

Pros:

High-grade build and design

Stunning sharpness

Versatile performance

Cons:

Expensive

Professional photographers who want more (and can afford it) will delight in this stunning and high-performing option for Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is built with six extra-low dispersion elements, short-wave refractive elements, top-quality fluorite elements, and two aspherical elements. At the same time, Nano crystal and ARNEO coating are used to minimize flares and image ghosting. With its five-stop VR stabilization, customizable lens control, and even an LCD display for focus/hyperfocal distances or aperture/focal length display, you are guaranteed a lens that delivers an amazing photography experience and breathtaking results.

Specifications:

Mount: Nikon Z (FX mirrorless)

Elements/groups: 21/18

Diaphragm blades: 9

Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor)

Stabilizer: 5-stops

Minimum focus distance: 0.5-1.0m

Maximum magnification: 0.2x

Filter thread: 77 mm

Dimensions: 89×220 mm

Weight: 1.440 kilograms

Pros:

Extensive customizable controls

Superb handling and build quality

Sharp and vivid image quality

Cons:

Expensive

Feels bulky compared to other full-frame mirrorless f/2.8 telephoto zooms

Tripod collar/foot isn’t native Arca-Swiss, doesn’t have click-stop positions

Conclusion

Did your go-to Nikon zoom lens make it to the list? Do you have a personal choice that you think should be included? Let us know in the comments below!