BenQ’s SW271 27″ IPS UHD Monitor | Beautiful Monitor For The Visual Artist, But HDR Capable?

When we are geeking out on computer specs to use it to edit pictures, often times the monitor choice becomes overshadowed by the latest processor or the most RAM. If you work in the visual field, be it in photography, video editing or graphic design, having a color accurate monitor is essential in creating, delivering, and viewing images the way they were intended.

BenQ recently introduced the new SW271 4K UHD monitor with specs specifically tailored for the visual artist, and it looks great, even if we challenge some of the marketing.

Building upon the success of the company’s previous SW2700PT display, the SW271 monitor features a 10-bit 27″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) 4K UHD with 99% Adobe RGB, 93%DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB/Rec. 709 coverage, giving users an “unrivaled image performance“.

“We are proud to present the SW271, which joins our full line of professional monitors developed for photographers,” said Steve Yang, Senior Director at BenQ America Corp. “The SW271 brings users specialized tools and advanced hardware calibration for color-critical applications. It also has USB-C connectivity for transmitting video and data signals using just one cable for convenience.“

Specs:

LCD Size 27″ / 68.58 cm Aspect Ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 Display Area 23.97 x 13.99″ / 60.88 x 35.53 cm Brightness 350 cd/m² Contrast Ratio Native: 1000:1

Dynamic: 20,000,000:1 (typical) Panel Type In-Plane Switching (IPS) Viewing Angles (H/V) 178°/178° Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 5 ms (GtG) Display Colors 1.07 billion Color Gamut 100% Rec.709 / sRGB

99% Adobe RGB

93% DCI-P3 Color Tables 10-bit Backlight LED Color Temperature 5000K / 6500K / 9300K / User Mode 3D LUT Yes (14-bit 3D LUT) VESA Wall Mounting Yes Tilt -5 to 20° Swivel ±45° Pivot 90° Height Adjustment 5.9″ / 150 mm OSD Languages 18 languages Kensington Lock Support Yes I/O Ports USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 (no power delivery function)

USB

2 x USB 3.0 downstream

1 x USB 3.0 upstream

1 x USB 2.0 only for Hotkey Puck

HDMI

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 input

Headphone Jack

Yes

On the back side, the monitor is flanked by a series of ports including an SD card reader, USB 3.1, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

Thanks to BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology, users become the master of the color of their monitor. AQCOLOR uses a mix of hardware calibration, BenQ’s Palette Master Elements software and Technicolor Color Certification which meet the “strict color accuracy standards used in Hollywood and the entertainment media“.

The only problem we have, not that it should dissuade you from getting this, but the ‘HDR’ capable tag seems to have been thrown in where perhaps, it’s not entirely deserving. 350 nits isn’t really ideal for HDR in it’s current best form HDR10, which isn’t quite as good as Dolby at the moment – though HDR10 has no licensing feed, unlike Dolby Vision, so it’s more widely adopted and what you’ll likely deal with, and HGL isn’t there yet. But beyond that the 1000:1 contrast ratio is also not really what you’d expect for something that’s ‘HDR capable’.

In any case, it looks brilliant, just makes sense to be clear on what you’re getting.

This color accurate, 10-bit 27” IPS UHD monitor is available from B&H, here, and retails at $1,099.