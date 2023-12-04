Music licensing platform, Audiio, recently launched LinkMatch AI – a music search engine that uses reference tracks to quickly find songs in whatever style you’re looking for. If you’ve ever searched for music to include in your videos, especially for professional purposes, then you know how tedious the task can be. Now, you can paste a reference song into the LinkMatch AI search engine, and it will find similar songs for you to use in your videos.

Josh Read, Founder & CEO of Audiio, shared his thoughts on Audiio’s growth with innovative new tools like LinkMatch AI: “We know Creators have many options when it comes to music licensing and we are relentlessly pursuing catalog quality and product innovation that will fundamentally improve the way filmmakers discover relevant music. We are on a mission to build a global creative community, and we look forward to continuing to empower creators worldwide.”

Launch Details

When: LinkMatch AI is live and accessible now

What: LinkMatch AI is Audiio’s new search tool that allows Creators to find relevant music up to 18x faster than traditional industry search methods. All you need to do is paste a URL from Spotify, YouTube, or other similar sources into the LinkMatch AI search engine, which will then analyze the web links in real-time and recommend similar matches in Audiio’s catalog.

Where: To see how easy it is to use LinkMatch AI, take advantage of three free searches and explore Audiio’s impressive music collection here.

How to Use LinkMatch AI

Using LinkMatch AI to find relevant songs for your video projects couldn’t be easier. Seriously. Here’s how to use it.

Step 1. Paste a URL to Begin the Search

To start, simply paste a URL from Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, or other similar sources into the search bar and press the “Search” button. I used Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars” video from YouTube as an example. The search took less than 15 seconds to comb through Audiio’s catalog and present the results. You have the option of ignoring vocals if that part of the song is not important for your search.

Step 2. Choose a Song to Listen to from the LinkMatch AI Search Results

The LinkMatch AI search will deliver a number of results or “matches” based on the URL you provide. You’ll notice a selection of artists across the page with a list of “Results: Songs” below. Scroll through and sample the relevant songs to see if you’ve found a match.

I clicked on the first two results and found a perfect match in “Skydive” from the band Oceanic. The accuracy of this feature works very well right out of the gate, but Audiio expects the results to get even more accurate as more users continue to engage with LinkMatch AI over time.

Step 3. Add the Song to Your Playlist to Use in Your Video Project

All that’s left is to add the song to your playlist and sync it for use in your video. You can explore Audiio’s different pricing plans to find the one that best fits your situation and needs. It’s worth noting that Audiio users can download unlimited content to sync in as many films, videos, or media as they would like.

About Audiio

Audiio.com has positioned itself as a world leader in music licensing. They have rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing platforms, now serving over 2,000,000 projects across 150 countries including iconic household brands such as Nike, Patagonia, Breyers, Nissan, Hilton, Starbucks and many more. Over the past year, the company has attracted top indie musical talent, positioning the brand as an affordable, high-quality resource globally. To date, Audiio has licensed songs to projects ranging from NFL Super Bowl advertisements to small non-profit organizations and everything in between.

Based on Audiio’s record of fast-paced growth, creators should expect additional new features,

partnerships, and enhancements to tools like AI-powered keyword search, Similar Song AI recommendation engine (LinkMatch AI), full catalog stems, mobile app (currently in beta testing), catalog size increase, and more to come in the months ahead.

Learn more about Audiio or give them a try here.