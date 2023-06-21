Understanding how to use flash opens up countless opportunities for photographers. With flash, we can shoot indoors or outdoors at all times of day, and we can push the limits of our creativity. The key to controlling the light that we add to the scene is using modifiers, of which there are many. One of our favorite makers of lighting modifiers is MagMod, who were among the first on the scene to use magnets and simplify the entire process of modifying light. To better understand how lighting modifiers affect our lighting, we’re going to take a series of portraits under controlled conditions using the full line of MagMod modifiers. If you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between each of these different modifiers, then you’ve come to the right place. Bookmark this article/video and use it for reference.

Featured Modifiers

Here’s a list of the modifiers we’re going to use in this side-by-side-by-side… comparison.

The Concept: Understand How Different Modifiers Affect Lighting

We’re going to go through MagMod’s entire line up of light modifiers and compare the differences. This should prove a great exercise in understanding light modification. You can use this video/article as a reference to come back to whenever you need it.

Ground Rules

To ensure we have consistency from shot to shot (other than the lighting modifier), let’s set some ground rules.

The Subject and Location

Our subject, Kiara, will wear the same outfit and stand in the same pose for each shot. We’ll also shoot against the white of our studio wall in the exact same spot so that we can see exactly how each modifier affects the shot.

The Setup

As far as setting up the shot, we’ll use the same angle of light for each modifier, in this case for Rembrandt lighting (about 45-degrees off-camera). We should see the shadows being cast on our subjects and the background.

We’ll also place the camera on a tripod in portrait orientation so that the composition doesn’t change.

Knock out all of the ambient light in the room so all we see is the flash and I’ll adjust flash power where needed so our models skin tone is roughly the same brightness from image to image

Finally, we’ll use a wider focal length so we can see what’s happening to the background.

Let’s go!

The Results

Here’s what you can expect in terms of modifying off-camera flash with the full lineup of MagMod’s modifiers.

Ambient Exposure (No Flash)

Bare Bulb (For Comparison)

MagMod Modifiers: MagGrid

We can immediately see more light control with the MagGrid when compared to the bare bulb shot before it.

MagSphere

With this entry on the list of MagMod modifiers, we get a much more diffused light, and it spreads across a wider area than the shot with the MagGrid.

MagMod Modifiers: MagGrid + MagSphere

And now we have the best of both worlds, a controlled and diffused light source, when we combine the MagGrid with the MagSphere.

MagBounce

Now, when using the MagBounce from our lineup of MagMod modifiers, the light seems to spread more uniformly across the room. The diffusion is also noticeably softer than the bare bulb shot. Notice the difference between how sharp or soft the subject’s shadow is in the background.

MagSnoot

The MagSnoot works similarly to the grid, but it offers even more control. When the snoot is pulled all the way out, you’ll have the most control and the least amount of light spread. Push the snoot all the way in, and you’ll get more light spread. Think of it as a grid on steroids.

MagMod Modifiers: MagBox 24 Octa

Without a diffusion layer, the MagBox 24 gives us a large, specular light source. The light patter is similar to the bare bulb shot, but it produces a softer shadow. When you add the diffusion panel, you can quickly see the difference. Rather than a specular light source, we now have a large diffused light source. The MagBox really stands out in how much the light source really softens shadows, highlights, and transitions.

When you add a MagGrid to the MagBox 24, which gives you more light control, you’ll need to up the power of the light source. The results are similar to the MagSphere + MagGrid combo, only on a larger scale, which ultimately allows the soft box to yield softer highlights, shadows, and transitions.

Magbox 36 Strip

Without diffusion, much like the MagBox 24 we featured earlier, we get a specular light source. You will notice a difference in the shape of the light between the two, however. Add diffusion to soften everything up a bit.

Add a grid for more control. You’ll also notice that the light shape varies here compared to the 24 Octa. The grid really accentuates the shape of the strip, especially when you compare the shots side by side.

MagMod Modifiers: MagBox 42 Octa

This is a big, gorgeous modifier, and it qualifies as a must-have for studio portrait sessions. It’s hard to beat the results from the largest light source option from the MagMod modifiers.

Conclusion

Now you have a full reference guide to MagMod Modifiers to help you understand how different light modifiers impact the image.