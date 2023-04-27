In this video, Pye Jirsa shares how he uses Magmod’s MagGrid, MagSphere, and ProGels to control, shape and color the light from his flashes to create incredible images in the studio. In this introduction to flash photography lighting fundamentals, Pye focuses on the importance of using MagGrids to control light so that it doesn’t spill into the light from another flash, giving your background a nice saturated color. Pye also demonstrates why he loves the MagSphere + MagGrid stacked combo, which is one of the favorite combinations of modifiers that photographers love using.

Two off-camera flashes. Today I’m going to be using my Profoto A10s, but any flash you have will work just fine. In terms of MagMod gear, I’m going to be using version 2’s of the MagShoe, MagGrid, MagSphere, and the MagGels.

