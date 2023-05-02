Unless you use flash on a regular basis, creating dramatic flashed portraits can feel intimidating. In this video, Pye breaks down the process into four simple steps using the C.A.M.P. Framework so that no matter what level of photographer you feel you are, you’ll feel confident capturing similar shots on your next shoot.

Let’s get straight into it.

Video Tutorial

Gear Used

You’ll need at least one off-camera flash. If you have a second flash, even better. Stick around to the end of the video to see a bonus technique that uses two flashes. On top of the flash, Pye uses a MagGrid 2, MagSphere 2, and a CTO gel to control, shape, and even color the light. The bonus technique uses a MagSnoot 2.

C.A.M.P. Framework Overview

In case you’re not yet familiar with Pye’s C.A.M.P. Framework, it breaks down as follows:

Composition: When you arrive at a scene before you touch your lights or even your camera, just think about Composition. Figure out the scene and type of shot you want to create.

Ambient: Adjust your ambient light exposure in-camera. Here's a simple trick. When you're going for drama, you're going to expose darker in the camera and use a higher flash power. When going for natural, you'll expose brighter in camera and use a lower flash power.

Modify: Add or modify light as needed to get the look you're after.

Pose/Photograph: With the light in position, go ahead and pose your subject and take some shots. Change your angles to capture multiple looks with one pose.

