Through The Lens with Me, Alex Strohl | My Purpose, Gear, & How I Do What I do

I don’t know if there was one of those moments of realization that people write about in my career. I feel like it was a succession of events; turning points where I had to take decisions with big risks life-wise…and with potential rewards!

The main one was dropping out from university, which I found too static, to scratch my travel itch. From 2013 to 2015 I journeyed with my girlfriend to all four corners of the world, without a permanent address; drifting from place to place, with our cameras in hand. The camera gave me purpose, a reason to keep going. It led us to travel through Europe for a whole summer in search of people living alternative lifestyles, and that led to my first book, Alternative Living.

To this day I consider myself a better traveller than photographer, embarking on last-minute trips done with minimal research so that I’m forced to seek advice from locals and get lost. But what photography does for me is irreplaceable, it gives meaning to my life and I wouldn’t want to live any other way.

You can get a glimpse into what I do, and what’s possible in photography in this episode of Adorama’s Through The Lens (below).

Photography Gear

How I Use It

My main workhorse is the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with the Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 III USM lens. Those are always along for the ride, although when the going gets rough I also have a Canon EOS-1DX Mark II, and my “extreme lens,” a Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM.

For shooting after sunset, during the “blue hour,” I use a Canon EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM wide angle lens, and usually end up with my favorite photos of the day. My drone shots are made possible with the DJI Phantom 4 Pro, but if I’m going somewhere far on foot I pack the DJI Mavic Pro for its portability. Now pack all this into a Lowepro Whistler BP 450 XL Pro Grade Outdoor backpack, and that’s me.

