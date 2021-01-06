In this video, we’ll show you how to create a landscape editing workflow using the AI tools available in Luminarᴬᴵ. You’ll also learn how to create a template that you can then use to batch process entire sets of images all within the software. We’re teaming up with Skylum to create a series ofᴵ tutorials featuring their latest release, Luminarᴬᴵ, which has tons of great updated tools, and along with its batch processing capability, it really gives us a very different way of looking at a traditional editing workflow. To follow along during this tutorial, download the exercise files and download Luminarᴬᴵ (you can use the code SLRLOUNGE for $10 off!) to edit with me!

Video: Landscape Editing Workflow in Luminarᴬᴵ

Step 1: Select a Template

We covered a batch portrait workflow as well, but I wanted to briefly mention how this process will work. The way I like to work inside of Luminarᴬᴵ is to start with major adjustments like stylistic edits and sky swaps and then start working on global adjustments like exposure, contrast, and white balance. The great thing about this software is that it detects that this is a landscape photo so it gives me suggestions on different categories to select from. I selected ‘Scenery’ because I am going for more of a cinematic and dark vibe to the image.

Step 2: Edit the LUT

Luminarᴬᴵ gives us the option to basically be able to choose from existing LUTs, load our own, or even create our own. This is very powerful because we can layer these on top of everything else that we’re doing now. I chose the ‘Beijing‘ LUT and then flattened out the contrast and saturation a bit.

Step 3: AI-Based Adjustments

When it comes to sky swapping, and this is regardless of what application you use, you have to choose the right sky. What I mean by that is that the sky has to naturally have a light source that looks like it matches with the image that you’re adding it into. You can see that in the original image the sun is on the right and it’s behind the mountain so we have this halo along the mountain. You don’t want to add sun coming from the opposite direction because then there will be a visual disconnect. Once you’ve selected the desired sky zoom in to see if it looks blended and adjust accordingly.

Step 4: Base Editing & Tweaks

First, I want to create a subtle matte look to this so I’m going to delete one of these control points by just double-clicking and then pull up from the bottom. I want the whole image to appear very flat and that’s because we need to bring the mid-tone contrast back. Next, I tweaked the color temperature a bit and the magentas as well. You can make other necessary adjustments here similar to how you would traditionally edit an image, starting with the base adjustments. I do this step in this part of the process because I want to see what the potential image can look like with the AI-alterations already applied and then make the smaller tweaks to make it all work together seamlessly.

Step 5: Save as a New Template

In the bottom right corner of the screen, you’ll see three dots that allow you to save this edited template as a new template. Now, if we go to Templates and select the Star icon in the top right corner you’ll see the new template under ‘User Templates’. I called this template ‘Cinematic Landscape’ but feel free to name it whatever you want. From there I can do ahead and batch process multiple images with this same preset and it will sync the edit.

Final Landscape Edit in Luminarᴬᴵ

We hope you enjoyed this tutorial showcasing some of the powerful and resourceful tools offered in Luminarᴬᴵ for landscape editing and retouching! If you want to try out Luminarᴬᴵ you can use the code SLRLOUNGE for $10 off!