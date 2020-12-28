What better way to end the year and celebrate the start of a new one than with a chance to change the way you light & photography? Profoto just announced a brand new contest where entrants have a chance to win a Profoto B10! They ask photographers from all over the world to celebrate love – the only thing that’s constant, when the world is upside down. Now, it’s your turn to envision your dream shooting concept capturing love with a focus on wedding, maternity, and/or children photography. Show off your creative moodboard on Pinterest for your chance to win!

How to Enter the Creative Contest:

Save Profoto’s creative contest pin to one of your own Pinterest boards. Share your own moodboard by adding a photo to this pin. There is no limit to your creativity and you can participate, no matter which gear you own. Participants must be eighteen (18) years old or older as of the date of entry. The creative contest starts on December 28, 2020, and ends on January 11, 2021.

What is a Moodboard?

A mood board (or inspiration board) is a physical or digital collage of ideas that are commonly used in fields like interior design, set design, photography, fashion, and graphic design. Mood boards are so much more than curating your Pinterest board, they are great for honing in on ideas and shoot concepts prior to even picking up your camera. Having a big picture vision for what your shoot looks like in your head is a great way to conceptualize and visualize any gear, props, wardrobe, or scenery that you may include.

Examples of Moodboard Entires

Need some inspiration on how to craft your own entry? Take a look at the below examples to get a feel for the contest theme and how to create a moodboard that fits your style and vision!