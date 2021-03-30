Adobe has officially launched a new bundle for iPad creatives called the Adobe Design Mobile Bundle , available for $14.99 a month or $149.99 per year, which includes iOS apps Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, and Spark. In addition to these apps, the bundle gives you access to Adobe Fonts, Behance, Adobe Portfolio, and 100GB of cloud storage. Sadly, and unlike other bundles from Adobe, this package doesn’t give you access to any of the desktop versions of the apps, but still saves you 50% compared to paying for each app separately.

The good news is Adobe has confirmed that these apps all work with touch and the Apple Pencil, giving creatives on the move a lot of freedom to create anywhere. Over the last year or two, Adobe has put an incredible amount of effort into improving the mobile versions of their apps, bringing more and more tools and brushes into them.

“Soon, you’ll be able to load your brushes onto Photoshop on the iPad, meaning that all the great brushes you’ve discovered or created on Photoshop on the desktop will be close at hand on the iPad as well,”

If you are among those of us who are already subscribing to the full suite of apps at $52.99/month then you’d already have access to all of these apps, but if you’re a mobile creator, this is one of the cheaper bundles you can get form adobe, and still get access to a large variety of tools letting you create nearly anything you can think of, just, not on a desktop.

I’ve yet to test out these apps on an iPad as I don’t personally have one of the new-gen models, but I’d love to hear your feedback on them if you do. Let me know in the comments below your thoughts on the mobile versions of these apps that Adobe’s released and feel free to share any artwork you’ve created as well.