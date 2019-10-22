Registration is now open for PHOTOPLUS 2019, an annual photo convention at the Jacob Javits Center in New York from October 24-26, 2019. PHOTOPLUS, a three-day event, is a perfect place to check out the latest gear, learn new skills, and get inspired by the energy of thousands of passionate photographers.

Essential Information

When: Oct. 24 – Oct. 26, 2019

Where: Javits Convention Center, New York City

Expo Pass Cost: Expo pass is absolutely free before 10/23, on-site passes are $25

Photo Walks: $59 pre-sale, $75 on-site

Register here!

Debating whether or not to attend or if this is the tradeshow for you? We’ve summed up what makes this experience unlike any other and what to expect at this year’s show in NYC this October.

1. The Latest Gear – Deals and New Releases

With over 200 exhibitors in attendance, it is of no surprise that attendees will get to test and shoot with the latest in camera tech and accessories. Plus, many manufacturers have show specials for discounted gear. Since most photo gear shopping is an online game, this is a perfect chance to see gear in action without having to make a purchase decision based solely on online reviews. Along with camera tech, you can test out the newest gear in the photo lighting sphere along with various other camera accessories such as bags, carrying cases, holsters, and more!

Pro Tip: Make a list of gear that you have on your “wish-list” so that you know exactly what you want to try when you hit the expo floor. Newer gear releases often garner large crowds, so plan your time accordingly. This is a great opportunity to see if it’s time to switch camera bodies or save up for a lens you’ve had your eye on for quite some time.

2. Experience Interactive Photo Opportunities

Bring your gear and nestle up next to pros as they teach you lighting techniques, talk through camera settings, and so much more. Hear practical tips and tricks during interactive sessions led by well-known experts — exhibitors host education sessions directly in their booths.

Pro-tip: Browse through the Exhibitor List to cut down on walking around the exhibition looking for your favorite booths. You can also download the Mobile App (coming later this year!) to locate booths and check out where your favorite photographers are speaking throughout the expo weekend.

3. Learn from Live Education & Seminars

Topics cover everything from lighting, composition & design, to image capture, retouching, storage, and better promoting yourself and your work. No matter your specialty, you’ll gain access to a full spectrum of technical and tactical knowledge to put into action right away. This is workshop level information provided for you from world-class photographers that costs $0 to register for.

Pro Tip: There are live photo walks that go on throughout the expo weekend, both official and unofficial, depending on the type. Ask around and experience the live-shooting opportunities with your photography peers.

4. Meet, Collaborate, and Feed off of the Energy

The frenzy of photographers that attend PHOTOPLUS make it one of the most collaborative and welcoming environments you’ll experience in this industry. This is also a great opportunity to expand your industry network and connect with peers and creative leaders from all around the country that have come together to help educate one another and provide insight into the industry. There is no greater gathering of creatives you’ll find that struggle with the exact same challenges and obstacles you face as a working photographer.

Pro Tip: Have business cards handy for when you meet with brands and photographers in your field. You never know when a mutually beneficial business or networking opportunity could strike!

Make sure you register here before October 23rd to get a FREE expo-pass to PHOTOPLUS 2019. If you want a glimpse of what it’s like on the expo floor, take a look back at PHOTOPLUS 2018: