We’ve got some good news for Creatives looking for some print solutions! Imagely has launched the first-ever automated print fulfillment solution for WordPress. This is fairly big news for Imagely, WordPress, and the photo website industry (see below), as this impacts the majority of photographers today running a website alongside another service/website for their proofing and print sales. Check out the quick teaser here;

Why Is This A Big Deal?

This news is big because automated print fulfillment does not currently exist for WordPress, even though WordPress represents 35% of all websites.

Because WordPress can’t offer this service, many photographers need secondary websites outside of their WordPress sites – on services like Smugmug, Shootproof, or Zenfolio – just for client and print galleries.

Imagely is changing that. Photographers will be able to do everything they need on WordPress. This release thus has the potential to significantly disrupt both WordPress and the photography website industry, and because Imagely’s user base is already so large, (nearly one million users of NextGEN Gallery), they have the scale to genuinely deliver such an industry-changing service.

How It Works

The Imagely print service will be part of NextGEN Pro, a premium extension for NextGEN Gallery. NextGEN Pro already has a full ecommerce system for selling manual prints and digital downloads.

The upcoming release will add automated print fulfillment in partnership with WHCC, one of the leading print labs in the United States.

Users add a price list based on WHCC’s catalog, markup their prices, associate that pricelist with a gallery, and start selling. After a sale, Imagely’s central server collects the images and forwards them to WHCC. We also bill the photographer for the cost of the print order. WHCC ships prints to the final customer. And that’s it.

Some Other Awesome Key Features Of This New Update

This amazing new service is commission-free.

It’s white-labeled package with the photographer’s information on it.

Added automated sales tax calculations with TaxJar.

Enhanced the overall performance of the plugin.

Added a new, tiled gallery display.

Improved things like currency conversion for international sellers.

This service can be used on any WordPress website, no matter where its hosted. But for the first release, prints can be shipped only to the US and Canada.

Read The Full Press Release Here

