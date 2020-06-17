I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a bit of an addiction for camera bags. I don’t know how it happens exactly but every year, I just end up with more and more “trip/use” specific bags in my collection, and none of which I can ever find a reason to part with unless they get completely worn out. A particular favorite of mine, are the bags from WANDRD. I met the owners/creators of these bags several years ago in New York when they were promoting their first bag and I was fortunate enough to be one of the first industry media people to review the kit. It’s safe to say, sending it back (since it was a beta/pre-production unit) was a heartbreaking moment for me as I truly did fall in love with it!

At the time I was traveling nearly every other week, going on photo adventures and projects all over the country, and honestly, there was no better bag I could have found for a perfect mix of camping/travel/life needs with Camera gear. That is, until I got the press kit for this bag!

The newest creation from WANDRD is the FERNWEH, (with an optional chest mount addition called ROUTE), an adventure backpack built for reaching places you’ve never been to. It pushes the boundaries of comfort, access, and versatility, no matter where you take it. Let’s have a look at everything in the full press release below;

UNRIVALED COMFORT

A bag is only as good as it is comfortable, and we spared no expense in designing a solution that is completely customizable to your body. The bag comes in two different frame sizes, the shoulder strap height can be adjusted up or down, and both the shoulder strap and waist strap are completely removable and available in two different sizes.

QUICK ACCESS

With 4 access points into the main compartment of the bag, your gear is always handy when you need it. The front and back clamshell means your bag doesn’t turn into a black hole, and the quick-draw side access gives you instant access to your camera so you’ll never miss a shot.

ENDLESS VERSATILITY

The organization on the FERNWEH not only makes the bag highly functional, it also makes it extremely versatile. Whether you are trekking in the Himalayas, hostel hopping through Europe, or Backcountry Skiing in your own backyard, this bag can do it all.

Feature Highlights

YKK Zippers

Grab handles on top, bottom, and both sides

Durable water-based PU coating on the main exterior fabric

Hydration bladder compatible

Oversized zippered water bottle/storage pocket

4 access points to the main body of the bag

Quick-draw side access opening

Removable bucket to segment gear

Stowable ski-carry straps and ice axe loops

Hidden passport pocket

Removable shoulder straps and contoured hip belt

Breathable foam and air mesh backplane, straps, and belt

Stowable sleeping bag/pad carry system

Technical Specification Of The FERNWEH

SMALL/MEDIUM MEDIUM/LARGE SKU FWSM-SM-BK-1 FWML-ML-BK-1 PRODUCT LINE OUTDOOR OUTDOOR EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS 25” X 13.75” X 9.5” 26” X 13.75” X 9.5” TORSO LENGTH RANGE 14.5“ – 16.5” 16“-18” BUCKET DEPTH 10“ 10” SHOULDER STRAP LENGTH 17” 19.5“ HIP BELT LENGTH 29” PADDED + 20” WEBBING 32.5”PADDED + 26” WEBBING WEIGHT 5 LB 5 LB SLEEPING BAG STRAPS 25” X 10” 25” X 10” LAPTOP SIZE 15” MACBOOK PRO 15” MACBOOK PRO EXTERIOR MATERIALS 420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON 420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON INTERIOR MATERIALS 200D POLYESTER 200D POLYESTER COLORS BLACK BLACK POCKETS 7 7 WARRANTY WANDER MORE WORRY LESS WANDER MORE WORRY LESS

Improvements To Current Samples Of The FERNWEH 50L Backpack

The bag has been making its rounds through reviewers in a beta program and based on the feedback received from its testers, there are improvements being made to the actual production models of the bag(s) listed below.

Improved pattern around the top and front zippers on main openings and increased zipper size to match back panel opening. This drastically increases the ease of opening and closing on both access points. Overall audit on length of webbing throughout the exterior of the bag, making all parts more appropriately proportioned. Added gussets to hidden passport pocket to make it easier to grab contents within the pocket. Changed color of middle bartack for sternum strap adjustment to enhance visual reference when connecting strap. Added small elastic loop at bottom of sternum strap to hold the end of a hydration hose. Improved the comfort of the waist belt by increasing the thickness of PE foam (Soft foam on inside of waist belt). Moved cinch strap up slightly above side access so there was no interference when opening side access. Decreased the size of the top exterior pocket slightly Added Velcro tabs on the inside bottom of the bag for holding Mini Camera Cubes better. Added small cord loop above the laptop sleeve for holding hydration bladder. The laptop sleeve has a new closure flap instead of just elastic/velcro closure. Route – Chest Pack Convertable chest pack that can be worn around the neck, over the shoulder, or attach to backpack shoulder straps. A versatile “pop-top” lid allows the top to pop open and closed so contents always stay dry and clean.

ROUTE Chest Pack Features

YKK Zippers

Durable water-based PU coating on the main exterior fabric

Multi-point exterior accessory loops

Front storage pocket

Removable neck strap

Chest carry straps for attaching to backpack shoulder straps

Breathable airmesh back panel

Pass-through for attaching to the waist belt

Expandable for longer lenses

Pop-top lid for quick opening/covering bag interior

ROUTE Chest Pack Technical Specifications

SKU – RCP-BK-1

PRODUCT LINE – ACCESSORIES

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS – 10” X 7.5” X 5.5”

EXPANSION – 4”

CHEST CARRY STRAP – 5” – 11.5”

NECK STRAP LENGTH – 50“

WEIGHT – 5 LB

EXTERIOR MATERIALS – 420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON

INTERIOR MATERIALS – 200D POLYESTER

COLORS – BLACK

POCKETS – 1

WARRANTY – WANDER MORE WORRY LESS

ROUTE Chest Pack Product Images

Pricing & Availability Of The FERNWEH & Route Bags

The Kickstarter ends on July 23rd and the first bags should be shipping to customers by November. For Kickstarter purchasers, the price is $279 with a Retail Price of $349

The New Bags from WANDRD In Action

FERNWEH & Route Bag Price and Shipping Details

KICKSTARTER END DATE: July 23th

SHIPPED TO PURCHASERS: November

AVAILABLE ON WANDRD.COM: November

FERNWEH KICKSTARTER PRICE: $279

RETAIL PRICE: $349

KICKSTARTER MINI BUNDLE: $376

FERNWEH Backpacking Bag 50L

MINI Camera Cube

ROUTE Pack

Accessory Straps

Rainfly

WEIGHT: 5 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do you pronounce it? FEIRN-Vey — German word, meaning wanderlust or literally, ‘farsickness’

Does this work as a carry on? YES. It is a TSA approved, standard carry-on size.

What colors launching during Kickstarter? — black and Gobi (tan)

Final Thoughts

So, given my love of the PRVKE bag, this thing seems like it’s going to blow it out of the water. We’ve already put in a request to have a sample bag at SLR Lounge so we can review and we should get it sometime in the next month, so our full review of this bag will be ready before it starts shipping in November. In the meantime, be sure to let us know any thoughts, questions, and concerns you’d like to see addressed in the comments below. Until we get our review live, let us know what you think? Have you ever owned a WANDRD Bag? Are you excited to see how it stands out in our review?