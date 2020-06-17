WANDRD Announces The Launch Of Two New Bags – Fernweh & Route
I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a bit of an addiction for camera bags. I don’t know how it happens exactly but every year, I just end up with more and more “trip/use” specific bags in my collection, and none of which I can ever find a reason to part with unless they get completely worn out. A particular favorite of mine, are the bags from WANDRD. I met the owners/creators of these bags several years ago in New York when they were promoting their first bag and I was fortunate enough to be one of the first industry media people to review the kit. It’s safe to say, sending it back (since it was a beta/pre-production unit) was a heartbreaking moment for me as I truly did fall in love with it!
At the time I was traveling nearly every other week, going on photo adventures and projects all over the country, and honestly, there was no better bag I could have found for a perfect mix of camping/travel/life needs with Camera gear. That is, until I got the press kit for this bag!
The newest creation from WANDRD is the FERNWEH, (with an optional chest mount addition called ROUTE), an adventure backpack built for reaching places you’ve never been to. It pushes the boundaries of comfort, access, and versatility, no matter where you take it. Let’s have a look at everything in the full press release below;
UNRIVALED COMFORT
A bag is only as good as it is comfortable, and we spared no expense in designing a solution that is completely customizable to your body. The bag comes in two different frame sizes, the shoulder strap height can be adjusted up or down, and both the shoulder strap and waist strap are completely removable and available in two different sizes.
QUICK ACCESS
With 4 access points into the main compartment of the bag, your gear is always handy when you need it. The front and back clamshell means your bag doesn’t turn into a black hole, and the quick-draw side access gives you instant access to your camera so you’ll never miss a shot.
ENDLESS VERSATILITY
The organization on the FERNWEH not only makes the bag highly functional, it also makes it extremely versatile. Whether you are trekking in the Himalayas, hostel hopping through Europe, or Backcountry Skiing in your own backyard, this bag can do it all.
Feature Highlights
- YKK Zippers
- Grab handles on top, bottom, and both sides
- Durable water-based PU coating on the main exterior fabric
- Hydration bladder compatible
- Oversized zippered water bottle/storage pocket
- 4 access points to the main body of the bag
- Quick-draw side access opening
- Removable bucket to segment gear
- Stowable ski-carry straps and ice axe loops
- Hidden passport pocket
- Removable shoulder straps and contoured hip belt
- Breathable foam and air mesh backplane, straps, and belt
- Stowable sleeping bag/pad carry system
Technical Specification Of The FERNWEH
|SMALL/MEDIUM
|MEDIUM/LARGE
|SKU
|FWSM-SM-BK-1
|FWML-ML-BK-1
|PRODUCT LINE
|OUTDOOR
|OUTDOOR
|EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS
|25” X 13.75” X 9.5”
|26” X 13.75” X 9.5”
|TORSO LENGTH RANGE
|14.5“ – 16.5”
|16“-18”
|BUCKET DEPTH
|10“
|10”
|SHOULDER STRAP LENGTH
|17”
|19.5“
|HIP BELT LENGTH
|29” PADDED + 20” WEBBING
|32.5”PADDED + 26” WEBBING
|WEIGHT
|5 LB
|5 LB
|SLEEPING BAG STRAPS
|25” X 10”
|25” X 10”
|LAPTOP SIZE
|15” MACBOOK PRO
|15” MACBOOK PRO
|EXTERIOR MATERIALS
|420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON
|420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON
|INTERIOR MATERIALS
|200D POLYESTER
|200D POLYESTER
|COLORS
|BLACK
|BLACK
|POCKETS
|7
|7
|WARRANTY
|WANDER MORE WORRY LESS
|WANDER MORE WORRY LESS
Improvements To Current Samples Of The FERNWEH 50L Backpack
The bag has been making its rounds through reviewers in a beta program and based on the feedback received from its testers, there are improvements being made to the actual production models of the bag(s) listed below.
- Improved pattern around the top and front zippers on main openings and increased zipper size to match back panel opening. This drastically increases the ease of opening and closing on both access points.
- Overall audit on length of webbing throughout the exterior of the bag, making all parts more appropriately proportioned.
- Added gussets to hidden passport pocket to make it easier to grab contents within the pocket.
- Changed color of middle bartack for sternum strap adjustment to enhance visual reference when connecting strap.
- Added small elastic loop at bottom of sternum strap to hold the end of a hydration hose.
- Improved the comfort of the waist belt by increasing the thickness of PE foam (Soft foam on inside of waist belt).
- Moved cinch strap up slightly above side access so there was no interference when opening side access.
- Decreased the size of the top exterior pocket slightly
- Added Velcro tabs on the inside bottom of the bag for holding Mini Camera Cubes better.
- Added small cord loop above the laptop sleeve for holding hydration bladder.
- The laptop sleeve has a new closure flap instead of just elastic/velcro closure.
- Route – Chest Pack
- Convertable chest pack that can be worn around the neck, over the shoulder, or attach to backpack shoulder straps. A versatile “pop-top” lid allows the top to pop open and closed so contents always stay dry and clean.
ROUTE Chest Pack Features
- YKK Zippers
- Durable water-based PU coating on the main exterior fabric
- Multi-point exterior accessory loops
- Front storage pocket
- Removable neck strap
- Chest carry straps for attaching to backpack shoulder straps
- Breathable airmesh back panel
- Pass-through for attaching to the waist belt
- Expandable for longer lenses
- Pop-top lid for quick opening/covering bag interior
ROUTE Chest Pack Technical Specifications
- SKU – RCP-BK-1
- PRODUCT LINE – ACCESSORIES
- EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS – 10” X 7.5” X 5.5”
- EXPANSION – 4”
- CHEST CARRY STRAP – 5” – 11.5”
- NECK STRAP LENGTH – 50“
- WEIGHT – 5 LB
- EXTERIOR MATERIALS – 420D NYLON 5PM COATED, 630D NYLON
- INTERIOR MATERIALS – 200D POLYESTER
- COLORS – BLACK
- POCKETS – 1
- WARRANTY – WANDER MORE WORRY LESS
ROUTE Chest Pack Product Images
Pricing & Availability Of The FERNWEH & Route Bags
The Kickstarter ends on July 23rd and the first bags should be shipping to customers by November. For Kickstarter purchasers, the price is $279 with a Retail Price of $349
The New Bags from WANDRD In Action
FERNWEH & Route Bag Price and Shipping Details
- KICKSTARTER END DATE: July 23th
- SHIPPED TO PURCHASERS: November
- AVAILABLE ON WANDRD.COM: November
- FERNWEH KICKSTARTER PRICE: $279
- RETAIL PRICE: $349
- KICKSTARTER MINI BUNDLE: $376
- FERNWEH Backpacking Bag 50L
- MINI Camera Cube
- ROUTE Pack
- Accessory Straps
- Rainfly
- WEIGHT: 5 lbs
Frequently Asked Questions:
- How do you pronounce it? FEIRN-Vey — German word, meaning wanderlust or literally, ‘farsickness’
- Does this work as a carry on? YES. It is a TSA approved, standard carry-on size.
- What colors launching during Kickstarter? — black and Gobi (tan)
Final Thoughts
So, given my love of the PRVKE bag, this thing seems like it’s going to blow it out of the water. We’ve already put in a request to have a sample bag at SLR Lounge so we can review and we should get it sometime in the next month, so our full review of this bag will be ready before it starts shipping in November. In the meantime, be sure to let us know any thoughts, questions, and concerns you’d like to see addressed in the comments below. Until we get our review live, let us know what you think? Have you ever owned a WANDRD Bag? Are you excited to see how it stands out in our review?
