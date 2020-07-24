Laowa 15mm f/2 Zero-D lens is another flagship model of Venus Optics and it features an extremely fast f/2 aperture. Unlike other wide-angle lenses with the bulgy front elements, the 72mm filter thread is an extremely convenient feature for landscape and astrophotographers. The lens is good for both photographers and videographers. Similar to the 12mm f/2.8, this 15mm can also cover the full-frame sensor as well as having a close-to-zero distortion.

Laowa 15mm f/4 lens is currently the widest 1:1 macro lens in the market. The combination of deep depth of field and 1:1 magnification enables photographers to take photos like nobody else. Not only can small subjects appear huge in the photos, but its background information (e.g. habitat) can also be visible in the photos. This lens can cover a full-frame sensor and is equipped with a simple +/- 6mm shift mechanism.

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro is a 2:1 macro lens that Venus Optics has designed especially for mirrorless APS-C cameras. The extended macro range is extremely welcomed by macro photographers who were having difficulty in shooting small subjects. The compact and lightweight lens body matches balance with the camera really well.

The award-winning 100mm macro lens is one of the flagship macro lenses offered by Venus Optics. Apart from the 2:1 magnification, the lens also features an extremely good control of chromatic aberrations control. The lens is able to focus from 2:1 magnification till infinity focus and cover a full-frame sensor.

The new L-mount lenses are currently available to order in Venus Optics official website and their authorized resellers. Pricing is the same as the other available mounts and they vary in different countries. Shipping will start from August onwards.

