Venus Optics Have Released 6 Of Their Popular Lenses For The L-Mount
Panasonic, Leica, and Sigma fp shooters have gotten some good news today; Venus Optics, have added the L-mount option on six of their existing Laowa wide-angle & macro lenses. These L-mount lenses can currently be used on the Panasonic S1 series, Sigma FP, and Leica SL/CL cameras.
Wide Angle
Macro
- Laowa 15mm f/4 Wide Angle Macro
- Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro
- Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO
Laowa 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6
Laowa 10-18mm is currently the widest rectilinear zoom lens available in the market for full-frame cameras. With the small form factor, the lens is extremely handy for landscape and travel photographers. A rear filter slot is designed for using ND filters.
Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D
Laowa 12mm is the flagship model of Venus Optics and is currently the widest rectilinear f/2.8 lens in the market for full-frame cameras. The lens features a close-to-zero distortion as well as an ultra-fast aperture. It is extremely popular among Astro and landscape photographers.
Laowa 15mm f/2 Zero-D
Laowa 15mm f/2 Zero-D lens is another flagship model of Venus Optics and it features an extremely fast f/2 aperture. Unlike other wide-angle lenses with the bulgy front elements, the 72mm filter thread is an extremely convenient feature for landscape and astrophotographers. The lens is good for both photographers and videographers. Similar to the 12mm f/2.8, this 15mm can also cover the full-frame sensor as well as having a close-to-zero distortion.
Laowa 15mm f/4 Wide Angle Macro
Laowa 15mm f/4 lens is currently the widest 1:1 macro lens in the market. The combination of deep depth of field and 1:1 magnification enables photographers to take photos like nobody else. Not only can small subjects appear huge in the photos, but its background information (e.g. habitat) can also be visible in the photos. This lens can cover a full-frame sensor and is equipped with a simple +/- 6mm shift mechanism.
Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro
Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro is a 2:1 macro lens that Venus Optics has designed especially for mirrorless APS-C cameras. The extended macro range is extremely welcomed by macro photographers who were having difficulty in shooting small subjects. The compact and lightweight lens body matches balance with the camera really well.
Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO
The award-winning 100mm macro lens is one of the flagship macro lenses offered by Venus Optics. Apart from the 2:1 magnification, the lens also features an extremely good control of chromatic aberrations control. The lens is able to focus from 2:1 magnification till infinity focus and cover a full-frame sensor.
Technical Specifications
Pricing & Availability
The new L-mount lenses are currently available to order in Venus Optics official website and their authorized resellers. Pricing is the same as the other available mounts and they vary in different countries. Shipping will start from August onwards.
