The Fstoppers Spring Sale Is Back! Save Big On Original Tutorials

It’s that time of year again, when it’s time to brush the dust off of your gear, (and your brain), take advantage of the better weather, and get back out there to create. To kick things off and into high-gear, our friends at Fstoppers have launched their Spring Sale. Starting today, (and for 1 week only), Fstoppers is applying huge discounts from $50-$200 on their Fstoppers original tutorials with code SPRINGFS.

Whether you’re interested in landscape, architectural, headshot, portrait, fashion, commercial, editorial, or product photography, this is the perfect opportunity to take your work to the next level.

Below are the details on most of the tutorials on sale over at Fstoppers, but be sure to click here to visit the full list of all that’s on sale. And remember, you’ll get the best value by purchasing the bundle deals! The sale ends on May 31th, 2019.

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

What to Put on Your Website

Marketing to the Right People

When to Work for Free VS When to Demand Payment

Understanding License Usages

Working Direct to Brand vs Through an Advertising Agency

How Photography Agents Work

Working with Celebrities

and much more

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

Beginning with Lighting

Gear Used & Needed

Shooting Multiple Products

Making products Levitate

Focus Stacking

Managing reflections

Creating a Small Set

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

Understanding Different Resolutions and Frame Rates

Working with Log, Color Grading, and Color Profiles

Exposure: Aperture, Shutter Speed, and ISO

Using Different Cameras and Lenses

Mastering Focus with Video

Using Cheap and Expensive Constant Lighting

Adjusting White Balance and Tint

Using External Microphones

Recording Audio In Camera and Externally

Editing in Adobe Premiere

Syncing Audio with Multiple Cameras

And Much More

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

What’s Covered In This Tutorial:

Elia’s Latest Camera Gear Including Medium Format

How to Deal with Inclement Weather

In-Camera Photography Techniques (ISO, Shutter Speed, Aperture, White Balance, etc)

Extensive Location Scouting and Tips for better composition, angles, and vantage points

Advanced Panoramic Photography Shooting and Stitching

Blending Moments in Time with Multi level Panos

Solid Neutral Density Filters and Softening Skies and Water

Extensive and Seamless Focus Stacking and Focus Bracketing

And Much More

Save $200 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

How To Make Anyone Look Their Best

Starting Your Business From Scratch

Natural Light vs Studio Light

The Peter Hurley Signature Look

Shadowed Lighting For Men

Alternative Studio Lighting (Strobes)

Understanding The Human Face (Mouth, Eyes, Eyebrows, and Body Position)

Marketing

Retouching/Printing

Makeup/Hair

Clothing

Pricing

Save $100 with code SPRINGFS

What’s Included In This Tutorial:

Shooting with natural light

Using silver, gold, and white reflectors

How to effectively use scrims and flags

Using strobes and different light modifiers

How to choose a model

Tips on working with hair and makeup

Styling and wardrobe considerations

Joey’s complete photography gear and production tools

Post-Production, including raw adjustments, skin retouching, and local adjustments (dodge and burn)

Business Interview with Lee Morris about marketing and pricing your work

And Much More

Save $100 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

How to get started with minimal gear

How to bounce flash effectively

Using natural light to your advantage

Properly composing your frame

Choosing the correct focal length

How to retain exterior window views

Two, three, and four light setups

Correcting pincushion and barrel distortion

Fixing converging lines in Photoshop

Creating a final image completely in camera

Save $75 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

Finding the Best Composition in a Room

Understanding 1 and 2 Point Compositions

Taking Advantage of a Tilt Shift Lens

Light Painting with Strobes and Hot Lights

Staging Furniture and Improving Design Details

How to Create Mood and Emotion in a Space

6 Unique Sky Replacement Techniques

Mike’s Latest Gear Guide and Equipment List

Stitching Wide View Twilights

Adding the “Human Element” to Spaces

Working with Scrims, Flare, and Subtractive Lighting

Using the Sun to Create Geometric Shapes in Architecture

Shooting at Sunrise, Mid Day, and Twilight

Save $75 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

13 Hours of Content in 37 files (23.1GB total, 1080p 23.98fps h.264 mp4 files)

Complete overview of Mike’s gear, lighting, and grip equipment

16 photography lessons with all the images needed for post processing

7 unique chapters on the business of photography

A Bonus intro to photoshop lesson

Access to Mike’s secret facebook group for further learning

8 Brand new behind the scenes episodes of the Making Of

Unlimited digital download renewals

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

*Check our review of this course: Review | Clay Cook’s Fashion & Editorial Portrait Photography Course

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

11.5 Hours of Total Video Content (17.3 GB, 1080p 23.98fps h.264 mp4 files)

Clay’s Entire Studio Gear Guide

18 On-Location Lessons with Studio Post-Processing

Tethering and Building a Portable Workstation

6 Chapters on Business and Marketing

5 Sample Estimates and Invoices

19 RAW and JPEG Files from Each Shooting Lessons

Access to Clay’s Private Facebook Group for Additional Private Mentoring

Save $200 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

What is “Commercial Wedding Photography”

Advertising – Bridal Portraits

Meeting With Potential Clients

On Camera Flash

Formals and Groups

Four Ways to Light a Reception

Interview with Cliff Mautner

Post Processing

And much more

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

Introduction to Cameras

Exposure Triangle

Exposing Your Camera in Manual

Cameras and Lenses

Metering Modes

Camera Modes and Exposure Compensation

Tripods

White Balance

Introduction to Photoshop with Pratik Naik

Post Processing Practice with Lee

And Much More

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

What’s Included with This Tutorial:

12+ Hours of Video Content (1080p, 23.9fps, H.264 mpg4, over 25GB of material)

15 On Location and Studio Post-processing Lessons

Intro to the Basics of Photography

Overview of every piece of photography gear Elia uses and why

Full RAW files and companion software catalogs so you can follow along (Lightroom, PSD, and CaptureONE)

8 Behind the Scenes episodes of our experiences traveling and filming this incredible project

Private Elia Facebook Group access for extended education and photo sharing

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered & What’s Included In This Tutorial:

15+ Hours of Video Content (1080p, 23.9fps, H.264 mpg4, over 32GB of material

19 On Location and Studio Post-processing Lessons

Intro to the Basics of Photography & Astrophotography

Overview of every piece of photography gear Elia uses and why

Full interview on Elia’s Business practices

Full RAW files and companion software catalogs so you can follow along (PSD and CaptureONE)

10 Behind the Scenes episodes of our experiences traveling and filming this incredible project

Private Elia Facebook Group access for extended education and photo sharing

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Topics Covered In This Tutorial:

Coaching Your Subjects

Lighting Indoors & Outdoors

No Studio? No Problem!

Gear Used and Required

Shooting on a Budget

Retouching and Photoshop Techniques

It’s always a good time to shoot and learn so you can push your abilities and your work