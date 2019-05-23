The Fstoppers Spring Sale Is Back! Save Big On Original Tutorials
It’s that time of year again, when it’s time to brush the dust off of your gear, (and your brain), take advantage of the better weather, and get back out there to create. To kick things off and into high-gear, our friends at Fstoppers have launched their Spring Sale. Starting today, (and for 1 week only), Fstoppers is applying huge discounts from $50-$200 on their Fstoppers original tutorials with code SPRINGFS.
Whether you’re interested in landscape, architectural, headshot, portrait, fashion, commercial, editorial, or product photography, this is the perfect opportunity to take your work to the next level.
Below are the details on most of the tutorials on sale over at Fstoppers, but be sure to click here to visit the full list of all that’s on sale. And remember, you’ll get the best value by purchasing the bundle deals! The sale ends on May 31th, 2019.
Making Real Money: The Business of Commercial Photography
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- What to Put on Your Website
- Marketing to the Right People
- When to Work for Free VS When to Demand Payment
- Understanding License Usages
- Working Direct to Brand vs Through an Advertising Agency
- How Photography Agents Work
- Working with Celebrities
- and much more
The Hero Shot: How to Light and Composite Product Photography
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- Beginning with Lighting
- Gear Used & Needed
- Shooting Multiple Products
- Making products Levitate
- Focus Stacking
- Managing reflections
- Creating a Small Set
Introduction to Video: A Photographer’s Guide to Filmmaking
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- Understanding Different Resolutions and Frame Rates
- Working with Log, Color Grading, and Color Profiles
- Exposure: Aperture, Shutter Speed, and ISO
- Using Different Cameras and Lenses
- Mastering Focus with Video
- Using Cheap and Expensive Constant Lighting
- Adjusting White Balance and Tint
- Using External Microphones
- Recording Audio In Camera and Externally
- Editing in Adobe Premiere
- Syncing Audio with Multiple Cameras
- And Much More
Photographing the World 4: Advanced Landscapes with Elia Locardi
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
What’s Covered In This Tutorial:
- Elia’s Latest Camera Gear Including Medium Format
- How to Deal with Inclement Weather
- In-Camera Photography Techniques (ISO, Shutter Speed, Aperture, White Balance, etc)
- Extensive Location Scouting and Tips for better composition, angles, and vantage points
- Advanced Panoramic Photography Shooting and Stitching
- Blending Moments in Time with Multi level Panos
- Solid Neutral Density Filters and Softening Skies and Water
- Extensive and Seamless Focus Stacking and Focus Bracketing
- And Much More
Peter Hurley: The Art Behind The Headshot
Save $200 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- How To Make Anyone Look Their Best
- Starting Your Business From Scratch
- Natural Light vs Studio Light
- The Peter Hurley Signature Look
- Shadowed Lighting For Men
- Alternative Studio Lighting (Strobes)
- Understanding The Human Face (Mouth, Eyes, Eyebrows, and Body Position)
- Marketing
- Retouching/Printing
- Makeup/Hair
- Clothing
- Pricing
Joey Wright: Swimwear Photography – Lighting, Posing, and Retouching
Save $100 with code SPRINGFS
What’s Included In This Tutorial:
- Shooting with natural light
- Using silver, gold, and white reflectors
- How to effectively use scrims and flags
- Using strobes and different light modifiers
- How to choose a model
- Tips on working with hair and makeup
- Styling and wardrobe considerations
- Joey’s complete photography gear and production tools
- Post-Production, including raw adjustments, skin retouching, and local adjustments (dodge and burn)
- Business Interview with Lee Morris about marketing and pricing your work
- And Much More
Mike Kelley’s Where Art Meets Architecture 1
Save $100 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- How to get started with minimal gear
- How to bounce flash effectively
- Using natural light to your advantage
- Properly composing your frame
- Choosing the correct focal length
- How to retain exterior window views
- Two, three, and four light setups
- Correcting pincushion and barrel distortion
- Fixing converging lines in Photoshop
- Creating a final image completely in camera
Mike Kelley’s Where Art Meets Architecture 2
Save $75 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- Finding the Best Composition in a Room
- Understanding 1 and 2 Point Compositions
- Taking Advantage of a Tilt Shift Lens
- Light Painting with Strobes and Hot Lights
- Staging Furniture and Improving Design Details
- How to Create Mood and Emotion in a Space
- 6 Unique Sky Replacement Techniques
- Mike’s Latest Gear Guide and Equipment List
- Stitching Wide View Twilights
- Adding the “Human Element” to Spaces
- Working with Scrims, Flare, and Subtractive Lighting
- Using the Sun to Create Geometric Shapes in Architecture
- Shooting at Sunrise, Mid Day, and Twilight
Mike Kelly’s Where Art Meets Architecture 3
Save $75 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- 13 Hours of Content in 37 files (23.1GB total, 1080p 23.98fps h.264 mp4 files)
- Complete overview of Mike’s gear, lighting, and grip equipment
- 16 photography lessons with all the images needed for post processing
- 7 unique chapters on the business of photography
- A Bonus intro to photoshop lesson
- Access to Mike’s secret facebook group for further learning
- 8 Brand new behind the scenes episodes of the Making Of
- Unlimited digital download renewals
Clay Cook’s Fashion and Editorial Portrait Photography
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
*Check our review of this course: Review | Clay Cook’s Fashion & Editorial Portrait Photography Course
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- 11.5 Hours of Total Video Content (17.3 GB, 1080p 23.98fps h.264 mp4 files)
- Clay’s Entire Studio Gear Guide
- 18 On-Location Lessons with Studio Post-Processing
- Tethering and Building a Portable Workstation
- 6 Chapters on Business and Marketing
- 5 Sample Estimates and Invoices
- 19 RAW and JPEG Files from Each Shooting Lessons
- Access to Clay’s Private Facebook Group for Additional Private Mentoring
How To Become A Professional Commercial Wedding Photographer DVD
Save $200 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- What is “Commercial Wedding Photography”
- Advertising – Bridal Portraits
- Meeting With Potential Clients
- On Camera Flash
- Formals and Groups
- Four Ways to Light a Reception
- Interview with Cliff Mautner
- Post Processing
- And much more
Photography 101: How to Use Your Digital Camera and Edit Photos in Photoshop
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- Introduction to Cameras
- Exposure Triangle
- Exposing Your Camera in Manual
- Cameras and Lenses
- Metering Modes
- Camera Modes and Exposure Compensation
- Tripods
- White Balance
- Introduction to Photoshop with Pratik Naik
- Post Processing Practice with Lee
- And Much More
Photographing The World: Landscape Photography and Post-Processing with Elia Locardi
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
What’s Included with This Tutorial:
- 12+ Hours of Video Content (1080p, 23.9fps, H.264 mpg4, over 25GB of material)
- 15 On Location and Studio Post-processing Lessons
- Intro to the Basics of Photography
- Overview of every piece of photography gear Elia uses and why
- Full RAW files and companion software catalogs so you can follow along (Lightroom, PSD, and CaptureONE)
- 8 Behind the Scenes episodes of our experiences traveling and filming this incredible project
- Private Elia Facebook Group access for extended education and photo sharing
Photographing the World 2: Cityscape, Astrophotography, and Advanced Post-Processing
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered & What’s Included In This Tutorial:
- 15+ Hours of Video Content (1080p, 23.9fps, H.264 mpg4, over 32GB of material
- 19 On Location and Studio Post-processing Lessons
- Intro to the Basics of Photography & Astrophotography
- Overview of every piece of photography gear Elia uses and why
- Full interview on Elia’s Business practices
- Full RAW files and companion software catalogs so you can follow along (PSD and CaptureONE)
- 10 Behind the Scenes episodes of our experiences traveling and filming this incredible project
- Private Elia Facebook Group access for extended education and photo sharing
Dylan Patrick’s The Cinematic Headshot
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS
Topics Covered In This Tutorial:
- Coaching Your Subjects
- Lighting Indoors & Outdoors
- No Studio? No Problem!
- Gear Used and Required
- Shooting on a Budget
- Retouching and Photoshop Techniques
It’s always a good time to shoot and learn so you can push your abilities and your work
