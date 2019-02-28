The Best Wedding Videography and Slideshow Songs
A great music track is critical for wedding cinematography and wedding slideshows. The right song amplifies the storytelling and emotion while the wrong track can bring down the entire project and create client satisfaction issues.
However, selecting the perfect track can be difficult and time consuming, with so many options to choose from. To help you out, we’ve come up with a series of articles to narrow down your selection, give you recommendations of our favorite tracks and even link to examples so that you can see the song “in action.” In our first article, we’re tackling the genre of weddings.
Thank you to Artlist for sponsoring this article and making this content possible. Artlist’s unlimited access subscriptions allow filmmakers and video creators to easily find and license music to create soundtracks for their projects. You can learn more about their unlimited access subscriptions here.
We’ve searched through a wide selection of songs on Artlist to give you our top 10 recommendations for creating the best wedding videos and slideshows, which you can find below:
1) Faster Than My Dreams by Moon
- Categories: Pop, Acoustic, Folk, Country, Singer-Songwriter
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Slideshow:
2) Endless Horizons by Ian Post
- Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, Electronic
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Playful
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
3) Last Victory by This Patch of Sky
- Categories: Cinematic, Classical
- Mood: Uplifting, Love, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree, Peaceful, Sad, Hopeful
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
Video by Trey Taulbee
4) Spring Breeze by Assaf Ayalon
- Categories: Ambient, Cinematic
- Mood: Uplifting, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Sad, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
5) Northern Lights By Caleb Etheridge
- Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical
- Mood: Dramatic, Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
Video by Cast Life Studios
6) Arc by Josh Leake
- Categories: Cinematic, World, Classical, Ambient
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Sad
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
7) Downstream by Muted
- Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical, Acoustic
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Sad, Playful, Dramatic
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
8) Still Holding On by Tristan Barton
- Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, World, Electronic
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Love, Hopeful
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
9) We Tell Stories by Josh Fuhrmeister
- Categories: Country, Acoustic, Folk
- Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious
- Album: Here
- Example Wedding Video: Here
10) A Good Mood by Young Rich Pixies
