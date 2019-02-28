WPPI Sale | Up to 50% Off Select Workshops

Shop Here
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

The Best Wedding Videography and Slideshow Songs

By SLR Lounge Sponsored on February 28th 2019

A great music track is critical for wedding cinematography and wedding slideshows. The right song amplifies the storytelling and emotion while the wrong track can bring down the entire project and create client satisfaction issues.

However, selecting the perfect track can be difficult and time consuming, with so many options to choose from.  To help you out, we’ve come up with a series of articles to narrow down your selection, give you recommendations of our favorite tracks and even link to examples so that you can see the song “in action.”  In our first article, we’re tackling the genre of weddings.

Thank you to Artlist for sponsoring this article and making this content possible.  Artlist’s unlimited access subscriptions allow filmmakers and video creators to easily find and license music to create soundtracks for their projects. You can learn more about their unlimited access subscriptions here

We’ve searched through a wide selection of songs on Artlist to give you our top 10 recommendations for creating the best wedding videos and slideshows, which you can find below:

1) Faster Than My Dreams by Moon

  • Categories: Pop, Acoustic, Folk, Country, Singer-Songwriter
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Slideshow:

 

2) Endless Horizons by Ian Post

  • CategoriesAmbient, Cinematic, Electronic
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Playful
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

3) Last Victory by This Patch of Sky

  • Categories: Cinematic, Classical
  • Mood: Uplifting, Love, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree, Peaceful, Sad, Hopeful
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here


Video by Trey Taulbee

 

4) Spring Breeze by Assaf Ayalon

  • Categories: Ambient, Cinematic
  • Mood: Uplifting, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Sad, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

5) Northern Lights By Caleb Etheridge

  • Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical
  • Mood: Dramatic, Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

Video by Cast Life Studios

 

6) Arc by Josh Leake

  • Categories: Cinematic, World, Classical, Ambient
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Sad
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

7) Downstream by Muted

  • Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical, Acoustic
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Sad, Playful, Dramatic
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

8) Still Holding On by Tristan Barton

  • Categories: Ambient, Cinematic, World, Electronic
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Love, Hopeful
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

9) We Tell Stories by Josh Fuhrmeister

  • Categories: Country, Acoustic, Folk
  • Mood: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

 

10) A Good Mood by Young Rich Pixies

  • Categories: Cinematic, Electronic, Pop
  • Mood: Uplifting, Happy, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful
  • Album: Here
  • Example Wedding Video: Here

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
Surviving & Thriving As A Woman In...
About

This is sponsored post. To maintain the trust and credibility of our site, all sponsored content is clearly labeled and abide by a strict set of rules. We remain truthful in our claims, statements, and recommendations, and we also only publish sponsored content on products that we already use or would use as working photographers. Read our policy here.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

Awe-Inspiring Aerial Photos Of Iceland | Must-See Travel And Landscape Photography
By Sean Lewis on February 23, 2019
5 Nighttime Photography Tips In 5 Minutes
By SLR Lounge Official on February 21, 2019
30 Tilt-Shift Lens Photos That Will Make You Need One
By Sean Lewis on February 22, 2019

Connect with us!