The Best Wedding Videography and Slideshow Songs

A great music track is critical for wedding cinematography and wedding slideshows. The right song amplifies the storytelling and emotion while the wrong track can bring down the entire project and create client satisfaction issues.

However, selecting the perfect track can be difficult and time consuming, with so many options to choose from. To help you out, we’ve come up with a series of articles to narrow down your selection, give you recommendations of our favorite tracks and even link to examples so that you can see the song “in action.” In our first article, we’re tackling the genre of weddings.

Thank you to Artlist for sponsoring this article and making this content possible. Artlist’s unlimited access subscriptions allow filmmakers and video creators to easily find and license music to create soundtracks for their projects. You can learn more about their unlimited access subscriptions here.

We’ve searched through a wide selection of songs on Artlist to give you our top 10 recommendations for creating the best wedding videos and slideshows, which you can find below:

Categories : Pop, Acoustic, Folk, Country, Singer-Songwriter

: Pop, Acoustic, Folk, Country, Singer-Songwriter Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic

: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Slideshow:

Categories : Ambient, Cinematic, Electronic

: Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Playful

: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Playful Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Categories : Cinematic, Classical

: Cinematic, Classical Mood : Uplifting, Love, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree, Peaceful, Sad, Hopeful

: Uplifting, Love, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree, Peaceful, Sad, Hopeful Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Video by Trey Taulbee

Categories : Ambient, Cinematic

: Ambient, Cinematic Mood : Uplifting, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Sad, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree

: Uplifting, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Sad, Serious, Dramatic, Carefree Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Categories : Ambient, Cinematic, Classical

: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical Mood : Dramatic, Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious

: Dramatic, Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Video by Cast Life Studios

Categories : Cinematic, World, Classical, Ambient

: Cinematic, World, Classical, Ambient Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Sad

: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Sad Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Categories : Ambient, Cinematic, Classical, Acoustic

: Ambient, Cinematic, Classical, Acoustic Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Sad, Playful, Dramatic

: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious, Sad, Playful, Dramatic Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Categories : Ambient, Cinematic, World, Electronic

: Ambient, Cinematic, World, Electronic Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Love, Hopeful

: Uplifting, Carefree, Peaceful, Serious, Dramatic, Love, Hopeful Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here

Categories : Country, Acoustic, Folk

: Country, Acoustic, Folk Mood : Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious

: Uplifting, Carefree, Love, Playful, Hopeful, Peaceful, Serious Album : Here

: Here Example Wedding Video: Here