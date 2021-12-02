Nostalgia hits differently when you are browsing memories in a photo album. It doesn’t matter if the photos are clearly faded, the moments remain vivid in your head. The only problem with albums, really, besides having the images degrade over time, is that they can only hold so many pictures, depending on the size and number of pages in a given album. As a result, more people are sharing images on social media feeds or through text messages. While the digital format does a better job at preserving our image files, we still lose the images to cyberspace as they work their way toward the bottom of our feed. Fortunately, a solution exists that resolves the issues of preservation and accessibility – Digital photo frames. Digital photo frames represent the next step in keeping our images in front of us looking as detailed and sharp as the day they were edited.

What Are Digital Photo Frames?

At first glance, digital photo frames look just like traditional, artistic, and ornate photo frames. However, instead of displaying one image only, digital photo frames play a slideshow of photographs without having to connect it with a laptop or computer.

These innovative display gadgets evolved from having a USB or a memory card plugged in it to relying on a wireless internet connection for photo access and storage. Digital photo frames are great gifting ideas for loved ones, family, and friends.

If you’re on the lookout for the best digital photo frames, whether for yourself or as a gift, we’ve listed our top five choices below. Please note that the digital photo frames mentioned in this list are not ranked in order (from best to worst or vice versa and so on).

Best Digital Photo Frames in 2021

The Dragon Touch Classic 10 has packed in everything you could ask for in a great digital photo frame! From a display of high-quality static images to interesting transitions for 30-second videos, this digital photo frame fits perfectly on office desks and in study areas, bedrooms, and living rooms.

When it comes to adding images to the frame, this device has one of the most versatile functionalities. You can upload images through its integrated app, Wi-Fi and FTP connection, SD card, or a USB stick. Another stand-out feature involves uploading images through its dedicated email address.

Aside from displaying videos and photos, the Dragon Touch Classic 10 offers a variety of features that include: the display of local weather, alarm, sounds, and calendar.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1280×800

Built-in storage: 16GB

Display: 10”

Touchscreen: YES

Wi-Fi: YES

Remote: NO

Motion Sensor: NO

USB/SD Slots: YES

Video: YES

Audio: YES

Cloud Services: App

If you want extra glam and style for your digital photo frame, the Aura Mason Luxe might be the best digital photo frame for you. The Aura Mason Luxe comes in two color varieties: sandstone and pebble (finished with speckled effect).

Aside from incredible display capabilities, there is one feature that qualifies this digital photo frame as one of our favorites. By scanning the QR code on its box, you can easily upload images on the device without opening it up. This feature is ideal for gift receivers who aren’t tech-savvy (or anyone you’d like to surprise).

In addition, this device can also play videos with sounds because of its built-in speakers. Plus, you can expect to see sharp images and videos thanks to its 2K resolution. You can also customize slideshow speed or interact with the images through the interactive touch bar.

Specifications:

Resolution: 2048×1536

Built-in Storage: NO

Display: 9.7”

Touch Screen: NO

Wi-Fi: YES

Remote: NO

Motion Sensor: YES

USB/SD Slots: NO

Video: YES

Audio: YES

Cloud Services: Google Photos, Aura App, Instagram

Are you afraid that utilizing digital photo frames might bump up your utility expense? Nixplay’s latest digital photo frame will “nix” your billing worries as it features motion and voice-activated sensors, meaning they don’t remain on at all times.

Its midsize design and size feature enough frame to captivate family members and guests with its vivid and sharp photographs. This digital photo frame also comes with a music player that can play tunes while your slideshow is rolling.

What truly makes this Nixplay digital photo frame a must-have, however, aside from its comprehensive list of features, is its social media access. You, your partner, family members, and even friends can contribute and input images through Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, Flickr, Dropbox, and Verizon.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1200×800

Built-in Storage: 8GB

Display: 10”

Touch Screen: YES

Wi-Fi: YES

Remote: NO

Motion Sensor: YES

USB/SD Slots: NO

Video: YES

Audio: YES

Music Player: YES

Cloud Services: Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Dropbox, and Flickr

A digital photo frame that allows you to be creative as you can be, the Meural Wi-Fi Photo Frame is great for individuals feature their love of art as well as their photos. Its screen size offers one of its most eye-catching features. Housed in a stunning frame, its large display gives your photos more room to breathe.

The Meural Wi-Fi Photo Frame comes with a stand so you can place it in either portrait or landscape mode. Plus, you can mount it on a wall with its attachment (included in the box) for a more permanent display.

But, what truly makes the Meural photo frame a delight for art lovers all around the world is its optional art subscription service. The frame comes with preloaded images from leading museums, galleries, artists, and collections all around the world!

Specifications:

Resolution: 1920×1080

Built-in Storage: 8GB

Display: 15.6”

Touch Screen: NO

Wi-Fi: YES

Remote: NO

Motion Sensor: NO

USB/SD Slots: NO

Video: YES

Audio: YES

Music Player: NO

Cloud Services: Google Photos, Dropbox, and Flickr

A truly digital experience is now within your hands with the Pix Star Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Frame! Unlike other selections in this article, this digital photo frame provides you with adjustments for LED backlight, color, and contrast to get the most stunning imagery possible under different ambient lighting scenarios.

Also, aside from a sharp and high-quality display, this digital photo frame comes packed with features that elevate your technological experience. You can customize transitions for slideshow presentations and stream broadcasts from radio stations for music selections that play while your images are presented in the background.

What’s even more amazing is that this device has a built-in calculator, puzzles, and set reminders for your convenience. This digital photo frame can also link up to 25 frames from a single account and use the account to receive images, videos, and even audio images from other connected frames.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1024×768

Built-in Storage: 4GB

Display: 15”

Touch Screen: NO

Wi-Fi: YES

Remote: YES

Motion Sensor: YES

USB/SD Slots: YES

Video: YES

Audio: YES

Music Player: YES

Cloud Services: Google Photos, Facebook, Dropbox, Flickr, Instagram, OneDrive, Photobucket, Verizon, and SmugSmug

Considerations in Selecting the Best Digital Photo Frames

Before you select a digital photo frame for your home, your office, or as a gift, there are a few things you should take into consideration.

Image Quality

First, consider the quality of image display that the frame can deliver. For a realistic, sharp, and vivid look, you should look for a minimum resolution of 1024×768. Steer away from digital photo frames that display low-contrast or dull colors.

Ease of Use

Second, assess how much of a techy person the receiver is or how adept you are at utilizing technological features that a frame has. Digital photo frames that do not rely on Wi-Fi connectivity for image access and storage tend to be the ones that are easiest to use.

Wi-Fi or No?

On the other hand, Wi-Fi or cloud-connected frames offer versatility and collaboration from other users. If your images are uploaded on various social media sites and would like to display them in one frame, connected frames are ideal for techy-savvy users.

We hope that our selections of digital photo frames help you find the best device suitable for your needs. A digital photo frame can prove a worthwhile investment for keeping more of your photos and videos top of mind. Depending on its features and your creativity, a digital photo frame can be whatever you customize it to be!