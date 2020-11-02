To mark its 70th anniversary, today Tamron has announced a new series of TAMRON PRO WEBINARS covering a variety of subject matter starting November 10th. Free registration to all sessions can be made from Tamron’s Local Events page at https://www.tamron-usa.com/special/events.html. After checking out the schedule, it’s clear to see that there really is something for everyone in their sessions scheduled over the next few months

Let’s Go Around the World: A Guide to Capturing Amazing International Travel Portraits with Glynn Lavender

November 10th, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

What’s the secret to approaching complete strangers in the streets and markets of the world and getting them to pose for your portraits? What’s your next step if they agree to be photographed? Join Glynn as he discusses his approach, talks gear, and shares some images and stories from recent trips to India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5180228498251566093

[Related Reading: Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Review | The Superzoom Reimagined]

Let’s Go Backpacking: A Guide to Creating Astonishing Landscape and Nature Images When Traveling with Alyce Bender

November 17th, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

Have you ever wondered how to plan and create stunning nature photos while traveling? How do you balance the desire to carry all your gear with the need to keep weight manageable when backpacking? Let me answer these and other questions you might have as I walk you through the steps I take, both on and off the trail and from planning to post-production, to create my award-winning nature images. This presentation will give you tips, tricks, and tools on how to make the most of your next outdoor adventure and come home with beautiful images to remember it by. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6749628514785781261

Let’s Go Photograph Animals: A Guide to Better Wildlife Photography with Cecil Holmes

November 24th, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

Join Cecil as he shares with you his approach to photographing animals. He will discuss how to plan and prepare for each shoot, as well as his favorite tools, lenses, which composition works best, and tips & tricks for creating compelling images of animals and wildlife. We will also talk about places that provide excellent practice opportunities for wildlife photography. Join us for this virtual safari full of information, images, and funny stories. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8040361707306599949

Let’s Go to The Movies: A Guide to Creating Great Family Fun Movies with Charley Voorhis

December 1st, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

They say a photo is worth 1,000 words, so what does that say for a video? Time is fleeting and we often lose our precious memories to the past. The most vivid way to look back and reflect on our stories is through video. My webinar will walk through my process of capturing a family trip to remember and share for the future. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8089591240928911373

Let’s Go to the Playground: A Guide to Fun Family Photos with Marcie Reif

December 8th, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

Go along behind the scenes with Marcie Reif as she shares all her secrets to fun family photos. She will share her planning process, what she takes along to the shoot, and how she interacts with the families to create laughter and joyful images. Marcie will share her favorite lenses to use, camera settings, ideal locations, and how to problem-solve when things don’t go quite as planned. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2957164420959704334

Let’s Go to Alaska: A Guide to Capturing Landscapes in Cold Climates with Jake Sloan

December 15th, 9:00pm – 10:30pm ET

Capturing landscapes in cold climates takes extra preparation and precautions to be ready for temperatures well below zero in the winter and wildlife encounters in the summer. Knowing your gear inside and out, preparing for a cold-weather trip, and having a clear idea of what you want to capture are key to landscape photography in cold climates. From simple tips and tricks to how to dress, I’ll unpack my process for surviving a trip to capture some of Alaska’s incredible beauty. Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1819854881955786254

About Tamron

Tamron provides a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for digital cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. We make optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all its business activities.

Optical Product Line-up:

Interchangeable lenses for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, Camcorder lenses, Digital still camera lenses, Drone lenses, Optical device units, Surveillance camera lenses, FA and Machine vision lenses, Automotive camera lenses, Camera module, Test plates, and more.