Megadap Unveiled The World’s First Autofocus Adapter for Manual Lenses on Nikon Z Cameras
Megadap, a new manufacturer of electronic adapters, has announced its new Megadap Leica M – Nikon Z Autofocus Adapter which is the World’s First adapter to be used on Nikon Z cameras that can turn manual focus lenses into autofocus.
The new Megadap adapter replaces the focusing mechanism of the lens by incorporating an extendable bayonet structure. It’s is built with electronic contacts to communicate with the Nikon Z cameras and utilizes the camera phase-detection autofocus algorithm to determine the focus spot. The motor in the adapter will then drive the bayonet to extend or retract. The distance between the lens and the camera sensor will hereby be adjusted until the focus is reached.
I’ve never been that much of a lover of Leica systems, but I will admit and credit their lenses as being some of the best and sharpest i’ve EVER used in my life. So being able to mount some of these beautiful pieces to the new Nikon Z system is something I’m very interested in testing out. I’d love to see how the glass performs (autofocus or manual) with the Nikon sensors, and I’ll definitely be requesting to review this unit!
Key Features
- Turn any Leica M-mount lenses into Autofocus
- Stack adapters to turn ANY lenses into Autofocus (e.g. EF, F, OM, MD, PK, M42, etc)
- Focus by extending the bayonet of the adapter forward & backward
- New patented circular extension mechanism to support heavier lens and avoid wobbling after prolonged use
- Extended 6.5mm focus throw (Suitable for both wide-angle and telephoto lenses)
- Internal motor for rapid phase-detection AF
- Support AF-S, AF-C, AF-F
- Support Eye-AF and Face detection
- Firmware upgradable via micro-USB port
- Suitable for Nikon Z50, Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6, Nikon Z6 ii, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z7 ii cameras
The focusing experience of Megadap is fast and precise. It currently supports Single-shot AF (AF-S), Continuous AF (AF-C) and servo AF (AF-F) mode. For AF-area, Single-point AF, Wide-area AF (S/L) and Auto-area AF can all be used. It is compatible with Nikon Z6, Z7, Z50, Z6 (ii) and Z7 (ii).
Unlike similar products being made for other camera systems, the new Megadap adapter is built with a new patented circular extension structure so that it is able to support heavier lenses and eradicate any potential wobbling bayonet issues after prolonged use. It also incorporates a much longer extension (maximum 6.5mm bayonet extension). This is longer than the focus throw of most manual lenses in the market and is gives the lens a much wider focusing range. A micro USB port is equipped for future firmware updates.
In addition to the Leica M-mount lenses, users can also stack additional adapters to turn lenses with other mounts (E.g. EF, F, FD, PK, MD, OM, M42, LR, CY, etc) into autofocus. Owners of legacy manual lenses will now have an entirely new experience with the modern autofocus technology.
More product information and focusing videos can be found from Megadap official website
Pricing
The suggested retail price of Megadap Leica M – Nikon Z autofocus adapter is $349/pc and it can currently be purchased via their official webstore or on Amazon.com. 2 years warranty and Fedex international shipping is provided for all direct purchase from the store.
