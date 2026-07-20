Win a $100 B&H Photo Gift Card: Join the Good Entertainment Group Photography Research Panel

If you’re a photographer who wants to get paid for your opinions and win gear money at the same time, this one is for you.

SLR Lounge has partnered with Good Entertainment Group to bring our community an exclusive opportunity: join their new Photography Research Panel and you’ll be automatically entered to win one of ten $100 B&H Photo eGift Cards. That’s ten winners, each walking away with $100 to spend at one of the best camera stores in the world.

What Is the Good Entertainment Group Photography Research Panel?

Good Entertainment Group is building a dedicated research panel of photographers, and they want to hear from people like you. As a panel member, you may receive invitations to participate in paid research opportunities including online surveys, one-on-one interviews, focus groups, and product testing studies related to photography, cameras, accessories, media, and technology.

Joining the panel is completely free, and participation in any future research opportunity is always optional. That said, panel members who do participate may be compensated for their time. Even if you don’t win the giveaway, being on the panel puts you in the running for future paid opportunities simply for sharing your expertise as a photographer.

How to Enter

Entering is straightforward. Use the app below. to register. If you’re having trouble loading the app below, click here to access the entry form directly.

The Prize

Ten winners will each receive one $100 B&H Photo eGift Card, for a total prize value of $1,000. B&H Photo is not a sponsor or administrator of this giveaway. Gift cards are referenced solely to identify the prize.

Eligibility and Rules

This giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. The giveaway runs from July 20, 2026 through July 31, 2026. Only one entry per person is permitted. Winners will be selected by random drawing from all valid, verified entries after the entry period closes and will be notified by email.

Good Entertainment Group (Interpret, LLC) is the official sponsor and administrator of this giveaway. SLR Lounge is serving as the promotional partner. Full official rules are available at https://goodentertainmentgroup.com/slrgiveaway/.

Why You Should Sign Up

Most giveaways ask you to follow an account or like a post. This one asks you to join a panel that could actually pay you down the road. Whether or not you win the gift card, you’re signing up for a community where your opinions as a photographer have real value.

Ten winners. One simple step. Enter now before the giveaway closes on July 31.