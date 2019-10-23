For those of you who have ever dreamt about making your own horror film, now would be a great time to get it done. For this Halloween, Artlist—purveyors of unlimited music licensing for your videos and slideshows—is launching their first-ever Horror Film Contest and giving away over $30,000 in prizes, including a Blackmagic 6K Pocket Cinema camera as well as free lifetime subscriptions to Artlist and annual subscriptions to Artgrid.

Watch the video below to learn more about the contest:

Important Details:

The DEADLINE for submitting your film is October 31, 2019 at 6:00pm (EST). All submissions to the Horror Film Contest should be sent to horror@artlist.io. See here for full terms and conditions.

Artlist Horror Film Contest Rules:

Your film must be no longer than 3 minutes.

Your film must feature music from Artlist’s new Halloween collection.

All applicants must submit the film to horror@artlist.io and upload the film to their YouTube channel with the phrase “Artlist Horror Film Contest” in the video description (main title).

Awards and Prizes:

1st Place wins a Blackmagic 6K Pocket Cinema camera, a lifetime subscription to Artlist and a 1-year free subscription to the Artgrid Pro plan. On top of that, the film will be featured on the site’s featured videos section, on all of Artlist’s social media platforms and in their newsletter.

2nd Place wins a lifetime subscription to Artlist and a 1-year free subscription to the Artgrid Pro plan plus merch.

3rd Place wins a lifetime subscription to Artlist.

[Related Reading: Artlist Announces ArtGrid, A New Stock Footage Licensing Platform]

The Music:

To help kickstart your inspiration, check out some of our favorite selections from the Halloween Collection of songs on Artlist and let these tracks help guide your project.

1. Vic Sage – Grind

Genre : Hip Hop, Electronic

: Hip Hop, Electronic Mood : Angry, Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Dark

: Angry, Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Dark Video Theme : Travel, Building & city, Aerials, Landscape, Slow motion, Time-lapse, Nightlife & More

: Travel, Building & city, Aerials, Landscape, Slow motion, Time-lapse, Nightlife & More Album: Here

2. Yehezkel Raz – Charon

Genre : Electronic, Ambient

: Electronic, Ambient Mood : Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Sad, Scary, Dark

: Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Sad, Scary, Dark Video Theme : Time-lapse, Documentary, Road Trip, Travel, Aerials, Landscape, Slow motion & More

: Time-lapse, Documentary, Road Trip, Travel, Aerials, Landscape, Slow motion & More Album: Here

3. Steve Poloni – At Your Door

Genre : Ambient, Cinematic

: Ambient, Cinematic Mood : Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Dark

: Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Dark Video Theme : Time-lapse, Fashion, Slow motion, Building & city, Science, Travel, Industry & More

: Time-lapse, Fashion, Slow motion, Building & city, Science, Travel, Industry & More Album: Here

4. Ian Post – K.I.T.T. Vs. K.A.R.R.

Genre : Ambient, Electronic, Cinematic

: Ambient, Electronic, Cinematic Mood : Hopeful, Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Peaceful, Scary, Dark

: Hopeful, Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Peaceful, Scary, Dark Video Theme : Technology, Time-lapse, Building & city, Science, Industry, Slow motion & More

: Technology, Time-lapse, Building & city, Science, Industry, Slow motion & More Album: Here

5. Michael Vignola – Through the Looking Glass

Genre : Ambient, Cinematic

: Ambient, Cinematic Mood : Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Angry, Dark

: Serious, Dramatic, Tense, Scary, Angry, Dark Video Theme : Time-lapse, Documentary, Science, Aerials, Slow motion, Technology, Industry & More

: Time-lapse, Documentary, Science, Aerials, Slow motion, Technology, Industry & More Album: Here

Thank you to Artlist for sponsoring this article and making this content possible.