Tamron Updates Its All-in-One Zoom With 25-200mm f/2.8–5.6 G2 for Sony E-Mount

Tamron has announced the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075), a second-generation full-frame all-in-one zoom designed for Sony E-mount mirrorless systems. Scheduled for release on November 20, 2025, at a retail price of $899 USD, the new lens offers a wider field of view, faster autofocus, and upgraded optics — all in a travel-ready form factor.

This G2 version builds on the success of the original 28-200mm f/2.8–5.6 RXD, which earned a reputation as one of the most practical, high-performance superzooms in the E-mount ecosystem. By extending the wide end to 25mm, the updated model delivers more flexibility for landscapes and interior shots, while still covering a 200mm telephoto range — all without increasing in size or weight.

Compact, Versatile, and Sharper

Tamron has packed meaningful upgrades into the G2, including an improved optical design (18 elements in 14 groups) and a faster, more accurate autofocus system powered by its VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor. The result is better image quality across the frame and performance fast enough for tracking fast-moving subjects like kids, pets, or action scenes.

Another standout feature is the lens’s ability to focus extremely close — just 6.3 inches (0.16m) at the wide end — allowing for a 1:1.9 maximum magnification ratio. That puts it in half-macro territory, which adds even more creative flexibility for travel, product, and food photography.

Key Features at a Glance

Focal range: 25–200mm, with a variable f/2.8–5.6 aperture

VXD linear motor for fast, silent AF

Minimum focusing distance of 6.3″ at 25mm (1:1.9 macro)

Weight: 575g (20.3oz) and just 121.5mm in length

Unified 67mm front filter thread, consistent with most modern Tamron mirrorless lenses

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility for on-the-go customization

Updated grip texture and smoother control rings for improved ergonomics

Ideal Use Cases

This lens is purpose-built for photographers who want to carry one lens and still be ready for anything. The wide end is now truly useful for sweeping landscapes, tight indoor scenes, or environmental portraits, while the 200mm reach makes it capable for distant wildlife, candid moments, or compressed portraits. Whether you’re backpacking, shooting family vacations, or capturing run-and-gun content, this lens covers it all without the need to swap glass.

With its strong close-up performance, it’s also a natural fit for detail-oriented work — like travel food shots, craft or lifestyle content, or even makeshift product photography — especially in situations where carrying a dedicated macro lens isn’t practical.

Who Is This Lens For?

The Tamron 25-200mm G2 is ideal for hybrid creators, travel photographers, and everyday shooters who want a compact yet capable lens that can handle nearly any situation. Beginners moving up from a kit lens will appreciate the faster f/2.8 wide end and macro ability, while advanced users will value the improved optics and responsive autofocus — all in a single lens that doesn’t demand constant lens swaps.

Those seeking top-tier edge-to-edge sharpness at all focal lengths or constant f/2.8 performance throughout the zoom range may still gravitate toward Tamron’s more specialized primes or pro zooms. But for anyone looking to simplify their kit without sacrificing quality, this G2 update offers serious versatility in a well-refined package.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8–5.6 Di III VXD G2 will be available on November 20, 2025 for $899 USD / $1,199 CAD.