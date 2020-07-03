It’s pretty safe to say that Tamron is a brand that’s been making leaps and bounds in quality over the last few years. Especially in its mirrorless lineup of lenses for the Sony E-Mount after an incredibly impressive launch of a holy-trinity of fast zooms and primes with 1:2 Macro capabilities! Well now Tamron has upped the game once again with the launch of its 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 FE Lens for Sony Mirrorless.

Sony’s brand has been a dominant one in the mirrorless market for years, so seeing more quality lenses made by 3rd party manufactures was bound to happen, and seeing them come with such incredible quality is more than welcome for sony shooters across the board. This lens, will prove to be kind of a gateway/entry point for a lot of potential Sony shooters since it’s generally an all-in-one lens for the e-mount system. Potentially the perfect “walkabout” lens since it’s also incredibly lightweight and shares many of the same design from the rest of the e-mount lineup for sony from Tamron.

It’s got a reportedly fast and quiet autofocus utilizing the RXD stepping motor, features great weather sealing and moisture-resistant materials, and given the optics design, the images should be incredibly sharp edge to edge! Granted, we’ll definitely need to test this out for ourselves, but so far, the reports and reviews coming in are very promising for this new lens.

Tamron 28-200mm Technical Specs:

Focal Length 28 to 200mm

Maximum Aperture f/2.8 to 5.6

Minimum Aperture f/16 to 32

Lens Mount Sony E

Format Compatibility Full-Frame

Angle of View 75° 23′ to 12° 21′

Minimum Focus Distance 7.5″ / 19.05 cm

Maximum Magnification 0.32x

Optical Design 18 Elements in 14 Groups

Diaphragm Blades 7, Rounded

Focus Type Autofocus

Image Stabilization No

Filter Size 67 mm (Front)

Dimensions (ø x L) 2.91 x 4.6″ / 74 x 116.8 mm

Weight 1.27 lb / 575.5 g

Price – $729 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

[Related Reading: Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Review | The First Mirrorless 70-200mm 3rd-Party Alternative!]

Tamron 28-200mm Reviews

We’ve just started our hands-on testing for this lens system so we’ll be completing our review soon. Until then, here are some of our favorites from respected sources around the web:

Tamron 28-300mm f/2.8-5.6 Review from Jarod Polin

First Look at the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 for Sony E from Digital Goja

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Review by Tech360.TV

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 vs Sony 24-240mm by Georges Camera

Tamron 28-200mm F2.8-5.6 Di III RXD First Impression by Focus Nordic

Tamron 28-200/2.8-5.6 Review from Precision Camera & Video

Tamron 28-200mm Review by Richard Wong

Final Thoughts

For anyone who’s ever used the Sony Mirrorless E-Mount systems, you’ll know they are absolutely incredible systems to work with. So pairing them with a lightweight and incredibly versatile “walkabout” lens letting you capture pretty much any scenario you can encounter as a hobbyist with ease is a bold and brilliant move for Tamron. It may not be the typical lens you’d buy as a professional photographer, but then again, if you’re traveling and/or don’t’ want to carry your entire kit with you while on an adventure, this lens seems pretty near perfect!

It’s a new take on an all-in-one lens with strengths and weaknesses that differs from the Sony FE 24-240mm counterpart, that hopefully, we’ll get to do some testing side by side to show you the differences in the near future. Either way, from what we’ve seen and read, this lens will be a must-have for travel and adventure photographers at the beginner and pro level’s alike!

Until we finish our review, let us know any questions, comments, or if you’ve used this lens yourself and have some thoughts on it in the comments section below! We’ll do our best to cover them in our review.

Check Pricing & Availability of Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 DI IIII Lens Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon