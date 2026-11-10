SLR Lounge Black Friday 2026: Every Deal on Premium, the $10K Mentorship, Visual Flow and Cue & Capture

Once a year we put everything we make on sale at the same time, and this is it. From November 9 through Tuesday, December 1, you can save on SLR Lounge Premium, lock in the $10K for $2K Mentorship before the price goes up in 2027, get Visual Flow presets for up to 34% off, and get my Complete Posing Workshop plus a full year of Cue & Capture, our posing app, for $79.
Here’s every deal, the code for each one, and how to decide which one fits where you are right now.
|Product
|Black Friday price
|Code
|SLR Lounge Premium, Lifetime
|$599 (reg. $999)
|LIFETIME26
|SLR Lounge Premium, Annual
|$248 first year (reg. $348)
|ANNUAL26
|$10K for $2K Mentorship
|$2,600 paid in full (reg. $3,900)
|10K2K26
|Visual Flow presets
|20% off one pack, 34% off two or more
|VFBF26
|Posing Workshop + Cue & Capture
|$79 for both
|CCBF26
Every link below already has the code applied, so you shouldn’t need to type anything at checkout.
SLR Lounge Premium: Lifetime for $599 or Annual for $248
Premium is every SLR Lounge course and workshop in one membership. There are two ways to get it this week:
- Lifetime: $599 instead of $999 with code LIFETIME26. That’s $400 off, one payment, no renewal.
- Annual: $248 for your first year instead of $348 with code ANNUAL26. It renews at the regular $348 after that.
If you expect to keep learning with us for more than a couple of years, Lifetime is the better deal. It costs less than two years of Annual at the regular price. If you’d rather try a year first, Annual gets you in for $248.
The $10K for $2K Mentorship: Lock In $2,600 Before It Goes to $5,200
The mentorship is my 12-month roadmap for wedding and portrait photographers working toward $10K a month. It includes:
- A proven 16-step system you work through over the year
- Group coaching calls with me twice a week
- Lifetime access to the mentorship group
- Over $5,000 in done-for-you tools and templates
For Black Friday, it’s $2,600 paid in full with code 10K2K26, down from $3,900. In January the price goes to $5,200, so this is the time to lock it in. The sale price is pay-in-full only. Payment plans are still available at the regular price.
Want 1:1 time with me?
The coaching bundle adds a full onboarding session and three private strategy calls with me on top of everything above. It’s $3,600 paid in full with the same code, down from $4,900.
Visual Flow Presets: Up to 34% Off
Visual Flow’s Lightroom presets are 20% off any single pack and 34% off when you buy two or more. Use code VFBF26 at checkout.
The Complete Posing Workshop + Cue & Capture: $79 for Both
The Complete Posing Workshop is $99 on its own. Through Black Friday, you get the workshop plus a full year of Cue & Capture for $79 with code CCBF26. In the workshop I teach the system, the five couples foundations and the words I say out loud on a shoot. Cue & Capture is that same system as an iPhone app, so it’s in your pocket on the wedding day.
- The Complete Posing Workshop: 8 hours of video, yours permanently
- A full year of Cue & Capture included, worth $99.99 on its own
- In the app: every lesson written out and searchable, shoot-day mode, and a sun tracker for the venue you’re standing in
The app arrives as a redemption code by email. It’s iPhone only, and it renews at $99.99 a year through the App Store unless you cancel.
Quick Answers
When does the sale end?
Every deal on this page ends Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.
Can I use a payment plan for the mentorship?
Not at the Black Friday price. The $2,600 and $3,600 prices are pay-in-full only.
Does the Annual Premium discount apply every year?
No. ANNUAL26 takes $100 off your first year. After that, Annual renews at $348.
How do I get the Cue & Capture app from the bundle?
After checkout, you’ll get a redemption code by email. Redeem it in the App Store on your iPhone to unlock your year. It renews at $99.99 a year unless you cancel.
If you’re not sure which one fits where you are right now, send us a message and we’ll help you decide.