SLR Lounge Black Friday 2026: Every Deal on Premium, the $10K Mentorship, Visual Flow and Cue & Capture

Once a year we put everything we make on sale at the same time, and this is it. From November 9 through Tuesday, December 1, you can save on SLR Lounge Premium, lock in the $10K for $2K Mentorship before the price goes up in 2027, get Visual Flow presets for up to 34% off, and get my Complete Posing Workshop plus a full year of Cue & Capture, our posing app, for $79.

Here’s every deal, the code for each one, and how to decide which one fits where you are right now.

Every link below already has the code applied, so you shouldn’t need to type anything at checkout.

SLR Lounge Premium: Lifetime for $599 or Annual for $248

Premium is every SLR Lounge course and workshop in one membership. There are two ways to get it this week:

Lifetime: $599 instead of $999 with code LIFETIME26 . That’s $400 off, one payment, no renewal.

instead of $999 with code . That’s $400 off, one payment, no renewal. Annual: $248 for your first year instead of $348 with code ANNUAL26. It renews at the regular $348 after that.

If you expect to keep learning with us for more than a couple of years, Lifetime is the better deal. It costs less than two years of Annual at the regular price. If you’d rather try a year first, Annual gets you in for $248.

The $10K for $2K Mentorship: Lock In $2,600 Before It Goes to $5,200

The mentorship is my 12-month roadmap for wedding and portrait photographers working toward $10K a month. It includes:

A proven 16-step system you work through over the year

Group coaching calls with me twice a week

Lifetime access to the mentorship group

Over $5,000 in done-for-you tools and templates

For Black Friday, it’s $2,600 paid in full with code 10K2K26, down from $3,900. In January the price goes to $5,200, so this is the time to lock it in. The sale price is pay-in-full only. Payment plans are still available at the regular price.

Want 1:1 time with me?

The coaching bundle adds a full onboarding session and three private strategy calls with me on top of everything above. It’s $3,600 paid in full with the same code, down from $4,900.

Visual Flow Presets: Up to 34% Off

Visual Flow’s Lightroom presets are 20% off any single pack and 34% off when you buy two or more. Use code VFBF26 at checkout.

The Complete Posing Workshop + Cue & Capture: $79 for Both

The Complete Posing Workshop is $99 on its own. Through Black Friday, you get the workshop plus a full year of Cue & Capture for $79 with code CCBF26. In the workshop I teach the system, the five couples foundations and the words I say out loud on a shoot. Cue & Capture is that same system as an iPhone app, so it’s in your pocket on the wedding day.

The Complete Posing Workshop: 8 hours of video, yours permanently

8 hours of video, yours permanently A full year of Cue & Capture included, worth $99.99 on its own

included, worth $99.99 on its own In the app: every lesson written out and searchable, shoot-day mode, and a sun tracker for the venue you’re standing in

The app arrives as a redemption code by email. It’s iPhone only, and it renews at $99.99 a year through the App Store unless you cancel.

Quick Answers

When does the sale end?

Every deal on this page ends Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Can I use a payment plan for the mentorship?

Not at the Black Friday price. The $2,600 and $3,600 prices are pay-in-full only.

Does the Annual Premium discount apply every year?

No. ANNUAL26 takes $100 off your first year. After that, Annual renews at $348.

How do I get the Cue & Capture app from the bundle?

After checkout, you’ll get a redemption code by email. Redeem it in the App Store on your iPhone to unlock your year. It renews at $99.99 a year unless you cancel.

If you’re not sure which one fits where you are right now, send us a message and we’ll help you decide.