A year ago, if you had asked me who do I think would be releasing the world’s smallest full-frame camera that could also be used to produce quality video work, I honestly would not have guessed Sigma, and even when it was announced, I was still skeptical. That is until I got to attend the press event for it and see first hand what the little camera was capable of.

Sigma has been producing better and better lenses over the last few years and has released some interesting yet not-well-known cameras, but you can tell that they are a company that learns from their mistakes, they listen to their customer base, and delivers what their users are asking for!

This is where their new mirrorless camera body comes in, the Sigma fp. This tiny rig shoots very decent stills, but clearly, this is a videographer’s camera. This lightweight body with L lens mount has a full-frame 24.6MP sensor, 49-point AF system, and shoots UHD 4K 30p video with 12-Bit CinemaDNG. Putting this little camera in a league of its own. Especially since shooting 4K in 12-Bit raw is usually reserved for cameras with a price tag of 4-5x the price of the Sigma’s reasonable $1,799 cost.

We’re just starting to test this camera out, but from what we’ve seen so far, the key takeaways are this camera is incredibly powerful despite its size, and incredibly versatile for filmmakers and directors. It’s got a great selection of built-in tools for video making, can handle 8-bit shooting with no Log option, has a high iso range, switching from Cinema to Stills mode is quite easy (notice the LARGE button in the image below), and yes, despite the large vents, the camera is weatherproof! (to an extent).

Sigma fp Technical Specs:

Lens Mount Leica L

Camera Format Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 25.38 Megapixel Effective: 24.6 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 6000 x 4000

Aspect Ratio 1:1, 2:1, 3:2, 4:3, 7:6, 16:9, 21:9

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9 mm

Image File Format JPEG, Raw

Bit Depth 14-Bit

Image Stabilization Digital

ISO Sensitivity 100 to 25600 (Extended: 6 to 102400)

Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter 1/8000 to 30 Seconds Bulb Mode

Metering Method Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Spot

Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority

Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3 EV Steps)

Metering Range -5 to 18 EV

White Balance Auto, Color Temperature, Custom, Custom 1, Custom 2, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent, Incandescent, Overcast, Shade

Continuous Shooting Up to 18 fps at 24.6 MP for up to 12 Frames (Raw) Up to 5 fps at 24.6 MP for up to 12 Frames (Raw) Up to 3 fps at 24.6 MP for up to 24 Frames (Raw)

Interval Recording Yes

Self-Timer 2/10-Second Delay

Recording Modes H.264

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p

Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/59.94p/100p/119.88p

External Recording Modes 4:2:2 12-Bit UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/120p

Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)

Audio File Format Linear PCM (Stereo)

Autofocus Sensitivity -5 to +18 EV

Monitor Size 3.15″

Monitor Resolution 2,100,000 Dot

Monitor Type Fixed Touchscreen LCD

Flash Modes Red-Eye Reduction, Second-Curtain Sync, Slow Sync

Maximum Sync Speed 1/30 Second

Flash Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3 EV Steps)

Dedicated Flash System S-TTL

External Flash Connection Hot Shoe

Memory Card Slot Single Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)

Connectivity HDMI D (Micro), USB Type-C (USB 3.0)

Wireless None

GPS No

Battery 1 x Sigma BP-51 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 7.2 VDC, 1200 mAh

Dimensions (W x H x D) 4.43 x 2.75 x 1.78″ / 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3 mm

Weight 14.89 oz / 422 g (Body with Battery and Memory) 13.05 oz / 370 g (Body Only)

Price – $1,799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Sigma fp Full Frame Camera Reviews

We’ve only just gotten our hands on this camera system so we’ll be completing our review soon. Until then, here are some of our favorites from around the web from other respected sources:

Sigma fp First Look by B&H

The Camera Store TV’s Sigma fp Review

Sigma fp Review by Digital Goja

BorrowLenses Sigma fp Full Frame Camera Review

Sigma fp Review by Only-Antonis

Tech Radar Sigma fp Review

Chris Brockhurst – Sony A7 III vs Sigma fp

Spenser Sakurai – Sigma fp Review and Test Footage

James Cooperider – 48 Hours With The Sigma fp

Tech360.TV Sigma fp Review

Imaging Resource – Sigma fp is a study in beauty

The Slanted Lens – Sigma fp vs Sony A7 III

Philip Bloom Test Shots in London with the Sigma fp

Conclusion

The general consensus seems to be that this camera is a very impressive first-gen cinema camera from Sigma. One that has a LOT of use for beginning directors and filmmakers given its small size and a wide variety of simulation modes. There are some negatives, like the poor battery life (kind of common with “dslr” type video cameras), the LCD isn’t adjustable, the stabilization is decent, but not perfect, and a lot of the accessories are sold separately. The last part isn’t a deal-breaker, but it was a point of frustration for many of the reviewers above.

Personally I’m looking forward to seeing what this rig can do in terms of video, especially when compared to the existing Sony line up that most run-and-gun videographers hail as the current king of portable video rigs. In the meantime, let us know any questions or concerns you have about this system in the comments below so we can try to address them in our upcoming review.

