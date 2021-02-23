The world’s smallest and first truly wireless microphone has been reborn. Meet the RØDE Wireless GO II, a new ultra-compact and extremely versatile dual-channel wireless microphone system. Offering the same pocket-sized form factor and professional sound quality as the best-selling Wireless GO, with a host of incredible new features making it even more powerful and flexible, this is next-generation wireless audio from RØDE.

The original Wireless GO, released in 2019, revolutionized audio for content creators. With its innovative form factor, unique clip ‘n’ go versatility, and built-in microphone offering truly wireless recording for the first time, it changed the way creators captured sound for video.

The Wireless GO II offers all of these features and much more, including dual-channel recording, universal compatibility with cameras, mobile devices, and computers, extended range and improved transmission stability, and on-board recording capabilities. Wireless audio has changed again.

KEY FEATURES OF THE WIRELESS GO II

Dual-channel wireless microphone system – record two sound sources simultaneously or use as a single channel wireless microphone



All-new Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption – delivers an extended range of up to 200m (line of sight), optimized for extremely stable operation in dense RF environments



3.5mm analog TRS output, USB-C and iOS digital audio output – universal compatibility with cameras, mobile devices, and computers



On-board recording capability – record over 24 hours of audio direct to each transmitter as a failsafe against dropouts and other audio issues



Ability to switch between mono or stereo recording modes – record each channel separately or combine them for ultimate flexibility in post-production



Flexible gain control – three-stage pad, expandable to 10-stage pad



Safety channel – records a second channel at -20dB as a backup in case the main channel distorts



Complete control over all features and functions via the

via the RØDE Central app

In-built rechargeable lithium-ion batteries – up to 7 hours battery life, plus a power saver mode



Designed and made in RØDE’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia

“The original Wireless GO was a gamechanger,” says RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. “It truly revolutionized sound capture for everyone from vloggers to business professionals producing content while working from home. The form factor and feature set had never been seen before and many have attempted – and failed ­– to replicate it since.” “The Wireless GO II is a huge leap forward in terms of useability and versatility while retaining all the elements that made the first edition such a success. It represents RØDE’s mission to innovate and continue evolving our product lines, always with creators in mind. The Wireless GO II is once again going to change the way people record audio for their content.”

Technical Specifications

Price – $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

– Adorama | B&H | Amazon Wireless Transmission Digital 2.4 GHz

Included Transmitters 2 x Bodypack with Microphone

Diversity Non-Diversity

Max Operating Range 656.2′ / 200 m

Max Systems per Setup 4

Latency 3.5 to 4 ms

Encryption 128-Bit

Receiver Form Factor Beltpack Mounting Options Belt Clip (with Included Hardware) Antenna 1 x Internal Number of Audio Channels 2 Audio I/O 1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Female Unbalanced Mic Output Gain Range -24 to 0 dB (12 dB Steps) USB/Lightning Connectivity 1 x USB Type-C (Audio, Bus Power, Charging) Power Requirements Battery or Bus Power (USB) Battery Type 1 x Built-In Rechargeable (Included) Battery Charging Time 2 Hours Approx. Battery Life 7 Hours Display & Indicators 1 x Graphic LCD (AF Level, Battery Status, Metering, RF Level, Transmitter Battery Status) Dimensions 1.7 x 1.8 x 0.7″ / 4.4 x 4.5 x 1.8 cm Weight 1.1 oz / 32 g

Transmitter Form Factor Bodypack with Microphone Audio I/O 1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Female Unbalanced Input Muting Off/On Switch Audio Input Level -20 dBV (Max) Auto-Level Control No Gain Range +20 dB Signal Processing None Sync Method Proprietary Antenna 1 x Internal Power Requirements Battery or Bus Power (USB) Battery Type 1 x Built-In Rechargeable (Included) Battery Charging Time 2 Hours Approx. Battery Life 7 Hours USB/Lightning Connectivity 1 x USB Type-C (Bus Power, Charging) Display & Indicators 1 x LED (Sync) 1 x LED (Battery Status) Dimensions 1.7 x 1.8 x 0.7″ / 4.4 x 4.5 x 1.8 cm Weight 1.1 oz / 30 g

Microphone Form Factor Integrated Sound Field Mono Operating Principle Pressure Operated Capsule Electret Condenser Polar Pattern Omnidirectional Frequency Range 50 Hz to 20 kHz Equivalent Noise Level 22 dB A-Weighted Maximum SPL 100 dB SPL



UNMATCHED VERSATILITY

The Wireless GO II takes the versatility of the original to new heights. Each kit contains two transmitters and a single receiver, allowing users to capture two sound sources simultaneously – perfect for a wide range of filmmaking scenarios, from recording interviews to two-person vlogs. It can also be used as a single channel wireless microphone for recording just one sound source.

The Wireless GO II features a 3.5mm analog TRS output for plugging into cameras, plus a digital audio output via USB-C for plugging into smartphones, tablets, and even computers. This universal compatibility with any device makes the Wireless GO II extremely versatile, ideal for everyone from filmmakers to YouTubers to business professionals.

Another groundbreaking feature is its on-board recording capability. The Wireless GO II can record over 24 hours of audio directly to each transmitter (without the need for an SD card), ensuring a backup recording is always available in post-production in case of transmission dropouts and other audio issues.

This feature is activated via RØDE Central, a new app that gives users access to firmware updates and advanced features for the Wireless GO II. In addition to on-board recording, these include activation of the safety channel, which records a second track at -20dB in case the main channel distorts, a fine gain control that expands the three-stage pad to a 10-stage pad, and more. The Wireless GO II is the first RØDE product to utilize RØDE Central, with the VideoMic NTG, AI-1, and others to be integrated in the future.

Other key features of the Wireless GO II include the ability to switch between mono and stereo modes, allowing users to record each transmitter separately or combine the two for ultimate flexibility in post-production, a mute button, built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that last up to 7 hours, and more.

No other wireless microphone system packs in such an incredible range of features, making the Wireless GO II one of the most versatile microphones on the market.

ULTRA-COMPACT WIRELESS AUDIO

The Wireless GO II offers the same pocket-sized form factor as the original. The receiver weighs just 32g and the transmitters weigh just 31g, with each measuring less than a matchbox, taking up virtually no space in a camera kit bag, backpack, handbag, or briefcase.

The transmitters and receiver feature the same unique clip design as the original, which makes them incredibly easy to clip onto talent and mount onto a DSLR or mirrorless camera, mobile camera rig, boom pole, or cold shoe accessory. This also means the extensive range of Wireless GO accessories work with the Wireless GO II, including the Interview GO and MagClip GO. Ultra-compact wireless audio for any recording situation.

Each Wireless GO II kit ships with a flat TRS memory cable for plugging into cameras and three USB-C to USB-A cables for connecting to computers for charging and recording (additional RØDE cables or adaptors are required for connecting to mobile devices and computers with USB-C inputs). There is also a handy carry pouch for keeping the kit tidy and secure.

PROFESSIONAL SOUND. SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY

The Wireless GO II has been designed to deliver professional sound while being incredibly simple to use. Out of the box, the two transmitters come auto paired to the receiver and will remember which channel they’ve been assigned to in the future, ensuring a seamless setup process every time.

The system utilizes RØDE’s all-new Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption, which delivers an extended range of up to 200m (line of sight) and is optimized for operation in areas with a high level of RF activity, including dense urban environments, shopping malls, universities, convention centers, and offices. The internal antenna has been redesigned to ensure an extremely stable connection, and with on-board recording providing a backup of all audio, users never have to worry about dropouts again.

Each transmitter features a high-quality in-built omnidirectional condenser capsule for completely wireless recording, plus a 3.5mm TRS input for plugging in a lavalier microphone, such as the RØDE Lavalier GO.

The Wireless GO II also comes with three furry windshields, which incorporate an innovative new twist-to-lock design for recording in windy conditions, ensuring crystal-clear, professional sound in any situation.

The Wireless GO II is shipping worldwide now. Find out more information at rode.com/wirelessgoii and rode.com/wirelessgoii/learning-hub.

RØDE Central can be downloaded here.

Check Pricing & Availability of the RODE Wireless GO II system here;

