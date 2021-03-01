On Think Stupid Simple, we talked with WPPI’s own Arlene Evans. A key figure in major photography platforms, Arlene is the force behind the content development and production for WPPI, Rangefinder Magazine, and previously, Creative Live. With her instinct for discovering talent as well as her deep understanding of the photographic community, she successfully built up CreativeLive‘s massive online platform that has reached millions of creative professionals around the world. Currently, she serves as the Conference Producer for WPPI and is fully focused on creating a great community experience at this year’s upcoming event.

In this episode, we talk about Arlene’s experience as a content director for Creative Live, what she looks for when recruiting educators and speakers for events, her focus on fostering a community environment, and at the end, we’ll exchange some of our own tips on how to prepare for this year’s WPPI and how to make your experience that much better. As a bonus, for those planning on attending this year or need that extra little push, you can use the code “THINK” for $30 off the price of registration, available for use until March 15. Visit WPPI’s website for all the information on the event!

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Creating Community

Learn more about this year's upcoming WPPI at the official website.