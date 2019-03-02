WPPI Sale | Up to 50% Off Select Workshops

Shop Here
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

Photographer Takes “High-Fashion” Hiker Portraits Along The Pacific Crest Trail

By Sean Lewis on March 2nd 2019

High-fashion hiker trash. It’s a juxtaposition worthy of a second glance. It’s also the concept (somewhat) behind photographer Tommy Corey’s recent project, entitled “Hiker Trash Vogue.” During a months-long hike across the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail, Corey met several hikers and photographed them in a series of fashion-inspired poses and looks. What started out as fair attempt at sarcasm and humor, however, soon turned into a beautiful record of human triumph and the connection between hikers as well as the environment they inhabit.

Corey shares how the project came to pass in the video below:

Getting To Know The Hikers-Turned-Models

While describing hikers as amazing people who laugh a lot, are tired, and are “hungry all the time,” Corey also notes the deep bonds that hikers develop along the trail. According to Corey, “We also become incredibly close and really well-connected.” One of the greatest feats of this project is how well Corey conveys his connection to the subjects through his imagery.

“Hiker Trash Vogue became this really beautiful way of expressing all of our inner beauty, that inner beauty that we sometimes don’t feel comfortable expressing in the real world.”

 

Tools Used On The Trail

Due to the demanding nature of the hike, Corey kept it simple when it came to the gear he used to capture these images: “I used a Canon 7D (find the Mark II here) with a Sigma 30mm f/1.4 on the trail. I carried three batteries at a time and would charge them when I would get into towns to ensure they would last along the next stretch!” To edit the photos along the way, Corey connected his DSLR to his iPhone, and he would make his edits during his downtime at night.

The Images

More About Tommy

You can find more of Tommy Corey’s work on his website as well as Instagram. Corey has also published this project, “Hiker Trash Vogue,” in book form, and it’s available through his website for $115.

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
Wedding Photography DSLR Prime Lenses...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

The Best Wedding Videography and Slideshow Songs
By SLR Lounge Sponsored on February 28, 2019
Wedding Photography DSLR Prime Lenses - The Complete Guide | 2019 Update
By Matthew Saville on March 1, 2019
Awe-Inspiring Aerial Photos Of Iceland | Must-See Travel And Landscape Photography
By Sean Lewis on February 23, 2019

Connect with us!