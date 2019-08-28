Panasonic Officially Announces 6K Video Capable Lumix DC-S1H Camera and S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens

Big news for the cinematographers out there, Panasonic has dropped the info for their new Lumix DC-S1H Camera and an L-mount 24-70mm f/2.8 lens! “Video has never been this good in a full-frame mirrorless camera.” Pricing has been confirmed for both with the Camera sitting at $3,998 and the Lens hitting the $2,199 mark when they hit the shelves in late September, (2019).

This new camera from Panasonic is being touted as the new leader in full-frame video and once again proves that Panasonic is willing to give filmmakers the features they need. Part of this is accomplished through the development of a new 24.2MP full-frame MOS sensor and Venus Engine image processor to handle full-width video, including full 3:2-ratio 6K recording at 24 fps and DCI 4K at 60 fps with 10-bit. These options merely scratch the surface. This release is, of course, a part of the S Series and will benefit from being a member of the L-Mount Alliance for expanded lens support, which leads us into the other release today of a brand-new zoom: the Lumix S PRO 24-70mm f/2.8.

The S PRO 24-70mm f/2.8 is an L-mount wide-angle to short-telephoto lens characterized by its constant f/2.8 maximum aperture and sophisticated optical design. Aspherical, UHR, and ED elements are used to produce well-corrected imagery with high sharpness, accurate color rendering, and notable clarity throughout the zoom and focus ranges. Complementing the optics is a double focus system, which utilizes both a linear motor and a stepping motor, to provide especially fast and precise focusing performance. An advanced Optical Image Stabilizer reduces the effects of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting and the lens sports a weather-sealed design for use in harsh conditions. Additionally, a rounded 11-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality with smooth transitions between the in-focus and out-of-focus regions of the image.

Some Key features of the new S1H include;

New 24.2 MP Full frame Sensor

6k 10-bit Video

Dual Native ISO

V-Log/V-Gamut with 14+ stop of Dynamic Range

Dust/Splash/Freeze-resistant Design

Have a look at the hands on review by B&H below;

Check Pricing & Availability Of The Panasonic S1H Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Technical Details for the Panasonic DC-S1H

Lens Mount – Leica L

Camera Format – Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 25.28 Megapixel Effective: 24.2 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution – 6000 x 4000

Sensor Type – CMOS

Sensor Size – 35.6 x 23.8 mm

Bit Depth – 14-Bit

Image Stabilization – Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis

ISO Sensitivity – Auto, 100 to 51200 (Extended: 50 to 204800)

Memory Card Slot – 2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC

Recording Modes MOV/H.265 4:2:0 10-Bit MOV/H.264 4:2:2 10-Bit MOV/H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit MP4/H.265 4:2:0 10-Bit MP4/H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit AVCHD 4:2:0 8-Bit

External Recording Modes – 4:2:2 10-Bit

Check Pricing of the Lumix S PRO 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Basically, the S1H has a plethora of cinema features for the budding filmmaker out there seeking the benefits of a lightweight mirrorless system, while not having to invest in a fully dedicated and larger cinema camera. It’s the first full-frame camera to offer 6K/24p recording in a 3:2 format, definitely bringing something new to the table. All this while including the Dual Native ISO feature from their VariCam lineup, allowing users to switch between native ISO settings of 640 and 4000 without adding noise by changing the way camera reads out the image sensor. Throw in the weather sealing, it’s a pretty incredible all around cinema, (and photo), camera able to work in up to -10°C (14°F)! I’m not even a filmmaker and I want to get hands on with this rig to test it out!

What do you all think? Are you excited to get hands on with this camera and create some new videos? Are you already a Panasonic Lumix shooter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! To read more about the DC-S1H head over to the Panasonic Blog Here