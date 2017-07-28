Nikon Release Firmware Updates for D600, D610, and D750

The official centennial of Nikon has come and gone and in its wake, the imaging giant left whispers, teasers, and hopes of what is the future for the company. Across the net wish lists are being compiled and ‘must haves’ are being bulleted for the new hotness that is the D850. With Nikon mum about the majority of the details, photographers clutch onto the older cameras in hopes of enough of change to justify an upgrade. As photographers wait with baited breath, Nikon releases firmware upgrades for three DSLRs in their current line up.

• Added support for the following features of AF-P lenses: – If the standby timer expires after the camera has focused, the focus position will not change when the timer is reactivated. – In manual focus mode, the focus indicator in the viewfinder (or in live view, the focus point selected in the monitor) will flash to show that infinity or the minimum focus distance has been reached by rotating the focus ring.

• Added support for AF-P DX lenses.

• Fixed the following issues: – Optimal exposure would sometimes not be achieved in photos taken in live view using a lens with electromagnetically controlled aperture (type E lenses). – When used to take pictures after an option was selected for Custom Setting d10 ( Exposure delay mode ) in the CUSTOM SETTING MENU , Camera Control Pro 2 would sometimes display the error “The camera was not able to take a picture.” despite having actually taken the picture.



• Fixed the following issues: – When pictures were viewed after shooting with Overflow selected for Role played by card in Slot 2 in the PHOTO SHOOTING MENU , the camera would sometimes display the second-last picture taken. – Microphone sensitivity would sometimes not be correctly adjusted when movies were recorded with Auto sensitivity > Microphone sensitivity .



Nikon may have gotten some backlash for some photographers for the numerous D750 recalls, but offering to repair the issue for free and now releasing firmware for cameras from as old as 2012, Nikon has been implementing kaizen as of late. The updates are available to download Nikon website, here.