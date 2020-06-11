According to a new rumor from Sony Alpha Rumors, Sigma is working on a 100-400mm FE for Sony E-mount cameras. It will apparently cost around $1000, and be lighter and smaller than the Sony 100-400mm which is a pretty huge deal!

Here’s more from the rumor:

The lens will be lighter and also smaller than the Sony 100-400mm

It will cost around $1000.

It will have IS and

It will have a linear motor.

It will be compatible with Sigma extenders

Considering the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS costs $2498.00, this will be welcome news for photographers looking for a more affordable option in the long-range zoom category of lenses. What do you think? Will this lens be as good as the rumor/hype? Do you think it’ll compare to the Sony GM lens? Would you like to see us do a side by side vs review? Let us know in the comments below.

