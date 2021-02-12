I don’t know about you, but as a shooter that has mostly 1 brand of gear, I love that more companies are releasing adapters that allow mounting Lenses from brand A to work on camera body X, Y, Z, and more. While early versions tend to just let a lens work, these new iterations just get better and better, adapting for full autofocus, and in some cases even stabilization. Not to mention the fact that some of these adapters can save your old & antiquated lenses to be used on new modern camera systems.

I’ve been using various adapters for years now, especially since I have to test lenses and cameras out for a living, they’ve been a lifesaver a lot of times.

That being said, today there was a quiet new addition added to the adapter team for lenses and shooters out there. Monster Adapter has announced a new LA-FE1 Adapter that will let you mount Nikon F Lenses on to Sony E-Mount systems while still giving you autofocus, aperture control, and more!

Read the Full Release Below;

We, the MonsterAdapter Team, on Feb 4 2021 proudly announced our new product LA-FE1, the Nikon F Mount to Sony E mount electronic adapter!

You may not know that behind the scenes, we actually developed the world’s first such Nikon-to-Sony electronic adapter which has been brought to the market under other names, and now it finally returns to our MonsterAdapter brand and has been greatly improved both in the firmware and hardware.

[Related Reading: Megadap Unveiled The World’s First Autofocus Adapter for Manual Lenses on Nikon Z Cameras]

Main Features of the MonsterAdapter LA-FE1：

AF capable with Nikon AF-I, AF-S, AF-P lenses. MF only with screw drive and MF lenses; Automatically recognizing and supporting both the electromagnetic and mechanic-lever controlled aperture; Supporting human/animal eye AF if the body is capable; Supporting high-speed continuous shooting up to 10fps if the body is capable; Supporting the lens’ VR function and its co-working with the body’s 5-axis stabilization; Designed with detachable tripod mount; Supporting F mount teleconverters; Easy upgrading of firmware by simply connecting the camera body and computer with a USB cable.

LA-FE1 brings multiple AF advantages from Sony E bodies to Nikon F lenses, including hundreds of AF points across the frame, human/animal eye focus, real-time AF tracking and AE in continuous shooting mode, etc.

LA-FE1 is equipped with a high-speed aperture motor and can automatically recognize and support electromagnetic and mechanic lever controlled aperture of Nikon F mount lenses.

The lenses’ VR can be activated by the half-pressed shutter button and can be working well along with Sony bodies’ 5-axis stabilization.

The adapter is designed with the tripod mount, which is detachable and easy to carry. More tripod mount options for various uses will be available in the future as per the demands of our customers.

The LA-FE1 can work normally with a7r4 and a6600 even the bodies have the latest firmware installed.

[Related Reading: Techart Unveils the Canon EF to Nikon Z Autofocus Adapter]

Fully Supported Camera Bodies with AF:

Alpha 7 II (Ver 2.0 or higher), Alpha 7 III;

Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R IV;

Alpha 7S III,

Alpha 7C;

Alpha 9, Alpha 9 II;

Alpha 6100, Alpha 6300, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6500, Alpha 6600.

Partially Supported Camera Bodies with Limited or No AF Functions:

Alpha 7, Alpha 7R, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 5000, Alpha 5100, Alpha 6000 and NEX series.

While we don’t have a direct link for this adapter from their store in China, you can check the prices and availability of other lens adapters below;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon