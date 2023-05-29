SLR Lounge friends, this is Pye!

I’m heading out to Kajabi Hero Live in Austin, Texas this Wednesday!

If you’ve never heard of Kajabi, it’s actually the platform that we use to host SLR Lounge Education (among other projects). Kajabi Hero Live is their annual educational/inspirational conference designed for educators and coaches.

From Kajabi themselves, “a 3-day live event jam-packed with expert keynote sessions, endless networking opportunities, and first looks at our newest features. “

I know our community here is all about photography, but if you’ve ever considered doing education, this could be a great event for you to check out. I’ll be posting my full thoughts on the experience after the event as this is my first time going! But in the meantime, if you happen to be in the area, general admission is on May 30th and June 1st. I’ll post the details below.

If you’re not able to come but you know Austin, maybe you can just tell us your favorite spot for grub =)

Where and When

Where is the event located?

Kajabi Hero Live 2023 will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. If you’re flying into Austin, the Fairmont is roughly 10 minutes from the airport.

Agenda for May 30th:

12 pm – 1:00 pm: Registration opens for VIPs (2nd-floor foyer)

1 pm – 5 pm: VIP-only workshops (7th floor VIP room)

5 pm – 6 pm: General Admission registration opens (2nd-floor foyer)

7 pm: Opening night networking party – open to all attendees! (7th-floor patio)

May 30th & June 1st: General Admission

Join the Community

If you’re interested in seeing what it’s all about, they have a free Private Community that you can join here.