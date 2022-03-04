A message from Pye Jirsa, Co-Founder of SLR Lounge.

I wanted to write and share this message personally. As a photography platform, we do our best to “stay within our lane.” News and politics do not usually fall within that lane, but as artists who communicate through portraiture and photojournalism, human beings are definitely within our lane. In fact, human suffering is a subject that should be within all of our lanes.

Most of us are far away from what’s happening in Ukraine. Because of that, it’s easy for us to go about our day, working and enjoying our time with friends/family. Out of sight, out of mind, if you will. Because of this, I wanted to call a bit of attention to how much of our photography industry is served by companies and freelancers that are based out of Ukraine and the surrounding region. These are just a few companies off the top of my head that I know are supported (or created) by Ukraine and Moldovan teams.

Outside of our photography industry, much of the tech world sources its development and creative talent from Ukraine and its surrounding regions. My partner, Yen, who is in the space of web development, works with many of these teams. Each day, Yen and I receive emails from our friends and partners who are sending what might be best described as an “Out of Office” email. Only in their case, they’re not going on vacation. They’re simply trying to get their families somewhere out of harm’s way.

Much of Ukraine’s relief efforts are coming from their neighbors in Moldova. In fact, right now, my friends Sasha Leahovcenco and Ross Tanner (Moldovan-born photographers & entrepreneurs) are helping lead efforts to get Ukrainian families to areas of safety. Sasha is one of the most talented photographers & creatives I know. Since 2014, he’s been documenting the Russia/Ukraine conflict images you see in this article. Ross is not only an amazing artist but a talented product designer and the founder of Flothemes.

All of this is to say that even though we are a world apart, these friends and business partners have touched all of our lives. And while we’re far away, we’re not powerless to help. I’ll include a few links and ideas below that you can consider.

Donations

If you have the means, please donate to any one of these relief organizations:

Friends of Moldova – Ukraine Refugee Relief

Republic Pilgrim – Warzone Relocation Efforts

Grace Tea – Smart Albums War Victim Effort

CNN Split Donation – Split Between 28 Organizations

Ukraine Guardian Angels – The Skylum team is seeking drone donations for use in Ukraine. To get further information, please contact Sabina Lliasova from Skylum Team at sabina@skylum.com. She will provide you with further support and information about the delivery address.

Pixellu has also written an article on relief options, read by Clicking Here.

Share + Support to Help Ukraine

Whether you donate or not, please share this (and any other message you feel is appropriate). Your thoughts, prayers, and show of support mean more than you know.

Thank you for your time and support.