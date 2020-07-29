Fujifilm has announced the launch of the EF-60 Shoe Mount Flash (“EF-60”) and the EF-W1 Wireless Commander (“EF- W1”), expanding the lineup of accessories for the X Series and GFX System of digital cameras.

About the FUJIFILM EF-60 Shoe Mount Flash:

Powerful Multiple Functions Packed in a Compact Body

EF-60 is Fujifilm’s first wireless shoe mount flash that is radio-controlled. It provides X Series and GFX System users with impressively powerful output and professional features in a compact and portable design. With a zoom range of 24mm-200mm and a maximum guide number of 60 at 200mm, this flash is perfect for either TTL or manual applications, and when combined with the optional, FUJIFILM EF-W1 Wireless Commander (sold separately), can be used both on or off-camera.

Wirelessly Control Your Creativity

While the EF-60 can be optically triggered by the FUJIFILM EF-X500 Shoe Mount Flash (sold separately), when used in combination with the EF-W1 Wireless Commander (also sold separately), users can control EF-60’s power output in 1⁄3 increments, and group it into 1 of 3 groups, assign it 1 of 8 different channels and trigger it wirelessly. This 2.4 GHz remote functionality provides photographers with complete creative control over the lighting being used to create their images, while minimizing the amount of time needed to adjust settings for individual units overall.

Added Versatility for Challenging Situations

The EF-60 uses a Xenon flash tube as well as a high-luminance, white LED modeling light to achieve focus in dimly lit areas and help with aiming and positioning the light overall. For hybrid image-makers creating both stills and video, the EF-60’s modeling light can also be used as a continuous light source to create a catch light in a subject’s eyes while recording video.