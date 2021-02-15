On Think Stupid Simple, we talked with Sam Hurd. Sam, is one of the most influential portrait and wedding photographers of the past decade. Sam is also one of the most sought out educators. From in-person workshop experiences to online education through Sam’s Patreon membership, photographers want to learn how Sam sees the world. His unique approach to photography has yielded multiple techniques and styles that have become ubiquitous with his name. In this episode, we’re getting into all of it. Sam’s background as a NASA contractor, through to his career and creative mindset as a photographer.

In the podcast, we talk about how Sam popularized some of the most viral photography techniques such as Freelensing and the Ring of Fire, why it’s important to be open about trade secrets and techniques, and his approach to creativity.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Popularizing a Technique

Sharing Your Secrets

Learn more about Sam on his Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.