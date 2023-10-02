Finding success as a photographer requires more than having quality camera gear. After all, what good will great gear do us if we don’t know how to use it? And who will ever see our work if we have no means of sharing it? In an effort to share essential tools for pushing your creativity and building a photography business with a real chance to succeed, SLR Lounge has partnered with Zenfolio and Visual Flow for the Capture & Create Giveaway. Through this special giveaway, one lucky winner in our community will win a full year of Zenfolio’s ProSuite, lifetime access to SLR Lounge Premium education, and a full bundle of Visual Flow Presets. That adds up to over a $2,000 value!

Check out the details below to learn more about each of the prizes as well as how to enter to win!

The Giveaway Prizes

Zenfolio ($430 Value)

If you’re not yet familiar with Zenfolio, they provide an all-in-one business solution to show, share & sell your work. You can take advantage of Zenfolio’s website builder to create a beautiful site and share photo galleries that allow clients to view, favorite, comment and buy straight from an integrated e-commerce store. On top of that, you can streamline your business with Zenfolio’s automated workflow tools, which include everything from crafting automated seasonal campaigns, email templates and blogs to booking sessions and having your clients pay for products and services instantly on your site.

Check out the full list of features included in Zenfolio’s ProSuite here.

SLR Lounge Lifetime Membership ($999 Value)

SLR Lounge Premium represents the best of our online educational content. With a Lifetime Membership, you’ll enjoy streaming access to 30+ full workshops and over 1,200 videos on a variety of topics, from camera basics to advanced flash photography. This includes our Wedding Photography Training System, Flash Photography Training System, Photography Business Training System, and more.

Learn more about SLR Lounge Premium Memberships here.

Visual Flow Presets Bundle ($770 Value)

Born from a partnership between SLR Lounge and DVLOP, Visual Flow Presets are unlike any others. Like all presets, they were designed to simplify the editing process, but they were also designed to suit a broader range of lighting conditions. Visual Flow’s patent-pending lighting condition-based approach to image processing makes it easy to create consistent, high quality, refined, and professional images, regardless of the style or type of photography. To date, Visual Flow has released six preset packs (including the brand-new Radiant pack) as well as the Retouching Toolkit and Black & White Mixer Toolkit, all of which are included in this bundle.

Learn more about Visual Flow presets here.

How to Enter the Capture & Create Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. There are a total of four ways to enter. The giveaway ends October 31, 2023.



Capture & Create Giveaway with Zenfolio, SLR Lounge, and Visual Flow





Good luck!