On Think Stupid Simple, we had with us John David Pittman, an Arkansas based commercial and editorial portrait photographer. Since beginning his career in photography, John David has garnered a list of clientele including some of the largest brands such as Nike, Ford, AT&T, Lululemon, and much more. His talent for capturing stunning portraits has earned him the trust of many clients as well as the title of “Legend of Light” by Profoto.

In the podcast, we talk about how he broke into the world of commercial photography, what it takes to build the trust with his clients, and even a little bit of his experience photographing Honobia’s Bigfoot Conference.

Excerpts from the Episode

Learn more about John David and his work on his Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.