We’ve featured photographers using Barbie & Ken dolls for engagement sessions but what if you’ve only got Barbie (and she don’t need no man)? Cecilia Mizin, a New Jersey Wedding Photographer, made magic with what little materials she could find in her house to make Barbie Boudoir happen.

“I would say these images are NSFW since most of us are now working from home, but it’s a grey area since Barbie isn’t a real human…I’ll let you be the judge but don’t say I didn’t give you a disclaimer.”

Photography Gear Used

It’s interesting to see that in our previous feature of a Barbie couples shoot, Jason Vinson used wider lenses to capture the scene while Cecilia chose to stick with just one lens, her macro, for all of her boudoir photos. Take a look at the three pieces of gear she used to create these photos:

Cecilia used her daughters’ arts and crafts box as a backdrop for her photos. Working with a Macro lens allowed her to not have to find multiple locations or backdrops to make it work. She focused on shooting tight and lighting to get the shots she wanted.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of these Barbie and Ken shoots, their engagements, weddings, and whatnot. I wanted to do something I haven’t seen done yet. I LOVE weddings but I don’t have a Ken doll (well, my girls don’t have a Ken doll or enough dolls to create an entire wedding) so I figured a boudoir shoot would be perfect and we even have Barbie’s bed.”

See the full gallery of Barbie Boudoir images below:

You can see more of Cecilia Mizin’s work on her Website and Instagram