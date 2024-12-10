10 Photographers Share Their Favorite Holiday Photo

There’s always been something magical about the holiday season for me. As a child, I didn’t have much, but the twinkle of lights lit up my eyes with fascination. There’s something special about turning on the Christmas tree lights for the first time and seeing who will put out the most impressive display in the neighborhood. As a photographer, I am constantly seeking emotion and candid moments in my imagery. This time of year elicits an inspiration in many photographers to create unique concepts and bring the joy of the season to life in a single still image.

I’ve been watching photographers post fantastic holiday images in my Facebook group, and it inspired me to reach out to the community and have them share their favorite holiday photos. Some of the submissions made me laugh while others tug at the heart strings. I hope that you will enjoy these half as much as I do.

1.) Lizzy McMillan of Momento Studios

From Lizzy: This image was shot on the floor of my studio with a Canon 5D Mark III and the Sigma Art 35mm f/1.4 at about f/3.5. I used the Einstein 640 with an 86″PLM. The perfect little outfit was created and rush-shipped to me by The Knitting Bitty.

This little boy’s mama is a professional baker, and she has been a client for over 10 years. She always lets me play and test out new concepts. I photographed her engagement, wedding, gender reveal, maternity, first child’s first year, and now this baby.

I challenged myself to create art that I haven’t seen on Pinterest or other photographer’s pages. I wanted to create an image that was unique and original and also special for this family. I love that the image captures his mom’s passion for baking and mine for creativity in newborn portraiture.

2.) Aoife Millea of Cleare Photography

3.) Katrina Elena of Katrina Elena Photography

From Katrina: This shot was a collaboration with my prop maker friend, Kristy, from Willows Garden- Baby/ Children’s Photo Props and Gifts. She wanted a nice shot of her crocheted Santa outfit that she could use as an example photo on her Etsy store. Kristy had seen other photographers posing newborns on little wing-back chairs, so really wanted to use that prop and have the baby sitting next to a table with a little glass of milk and her crocheted cookies.

I purchased the doll chair on eBay and the tiny tree at a local thrift store. I made the table using a pine wood candle holder glued to a round plaque that I purchased at Michael’s. I stained it using leftover stain from my wood flooring and background. The milk is Elmer’s glue. The rug is a placemat.

I took the photo using a Nikon D700 and a Nikkor 50mm f/1.8 lens. It was shot at ISO 200, f/5.0, at 1/200 sec. Lighting was a Nikon SB910 speedlight shot through a 63″, Paul C Buff, white, PLM umbrella with white front diffusion fabric and black outer cover fabric. PocketWizards were used to trigger the flash. A large sheet of home insulation with a matte silver finish was used opposite the umbrella for fill. Two photos were composited together in order to remove the baby’s mom (who was supporting the baby).

I love the shot primarily because the beard is super cute, plus the baby sitting in a tiny chair is adorable.

4.) Lonnie Neufer of Valley Pride Photography

5.) Amy Sine of Amy Sine Photography

This is a photo I won’t forget anytime soon. Her parents are friends of mine and they said she rolls off and runs into stuff, and falls all the time so they started saying “boom” when something happens. So now instead of crying, she laughs and yells “boom” anytime she does something like that, unless it hurts.

6.) Abbie Fox of Foxy Photography

7.) Jenni Rundle of Jenni Rundle Photography

By pushing my settings to get the proper exposure, the noise grain is minimal. A steady hand or tripod is necessary. I was telling the kids to look for the hippo in the tree. (There was no hippo, of course!) I also bribed them with a dollar. Hey, whatever works!

Images like this push our creativity as artists. They make us explore the possibilities of our cameras. Pictures like this each year show growth in our children and us in the art we create.

8.) Julian Marks of Picture Your Birth

9.) Ana Brant of Ana Brandt Photography

10.) Alicia D’Amico of Pure Emotions Photography



From Me: I am feeling quite nostalgic this year. Since losing my mother to cancer in 2004, holidays have been tough on me. Sure, there are good moments to be had, but there’s always that twinge of pain of the moments that both she and I are missing out on. I’m all about creative and unique photos, and that is a huge part of my brand but my favorite holiday photo this season is simplistic and pure. It’s of a mother who is a dear friend of mine, Lola and her fresh 3-month-old baby, Nicky. The light in her eyes and the way she holds him with pride fills my heart with butterflies.

We shot this image at an outdoor Christmas display in Tampa, Florida and utilized natural night in a shaded area. It was shot using the Canon 5D Mark III with Canon 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. F6.3, ISO 800, SS 1/250.

It’s amazing how a timeless image such as this defines a moment in time. The furrow lines on baby Nicky’s forehead and the pride in Lola’s eyes are captured in this singular image and will outlast them to be passed on to future generations. I would give anything to have a portrait such as this with my mother from when I was a baby.

Happy Holidays from my family to yours!

~~~ H A P P Y H O L I D A Y S~~~