Situated in the southern most section of the New England region, Connecticut gives us vibrant foliage, wine trails, beautiful parks, farms, pretty tree=lined suburban streets, textured rocky beaches, and historic architecture, all just a quick drive or train ride outside of New York City. When we work with couples for engagement portraits, we almost always throw a couple of Connecticut locations in to the mix for them to consider. Here are a few of my favorites.

Compo Beach

Much like any New England beach, at Compo Beach you’ll find bountiful clouds, calm water and white sand blanketed with shells, rocks and perhaps a few crab carcasses. This textured sand may not be so great for the soles of bare feet, but it is an absolutely perfect setting for engagement portraits. While there are a few common threads between all Connecticut beaches, i.e. rocky shell covered sand, I recommend Compo Beach in particular because one it’s one of a kind rocky shore with rock masses that span far out in to the sound. This beach setting never disappoints and it is a great choice during all seasons; winter, spring, summer and fall.

Address: Compo Beach, Westport, CT 06880

Yale University

If architecture is your jam then Yale University is the place to be. Located in city of New Haven, when it comes to architecture there is a little of everything at Yale University and the surrounding areas. If you want gothic castle vibes, grand iron gates or simple clean lines to work with, chances are you’ll find a structure that fits on the Yale campus. There may be restrictions or permits required for certain buildings so I recommend calling ahead.

Address: Yale University, New Haven, CT 06520

New Haven Street Art – The Anne Frank Mural

Since we are on the topic of New Haven I should note that New Haven is generally great place to find cool street art like this Believe In People Anne Frank mural located on the back of Partners Cafe at 365 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511. I should note there are several other art installations throughout the city of New Haven’s business district which makes this a solid choice for street art lovers.

Address: Backside of Partners Bar at 365 Crown St., New Haven, CT 06511

Harkness State Park and Eolia Mansion

Located in Waterford, CT Harkness Park is the perfect setting for nature lovers. There is so much to work with here; a greenhouse, water views, open and rolling green, and Eoilia Mansion.

Address: 275 Great Neck Rd, Waterford, CT 06385

Chamard Vineyards

If you’re looking for a vineyard location that that also has plenty of other nooks to work with then check out Chamard Vineyards, located in Clinton, CT. There may be a nominal location fee and you just need to contact management to make arrangements.

Address: 115 Cow Hill Rd, Clinton, CT 06413

