Imagen Introduces ‘Edit to Delivery’ Workflow Solution

Imagen, an AI-powered platform known for their photo editing and culling software, recently introduced a new ‘Edit to Delivery’ solution that aims to bring greater efficiency to photographers’ workflows. Born of a collaboration between Imagen and Pic-Time, an online gallery and client management platform, this integration should help eliminate unnecessary steps and allow photographers to move seamlessly from editing to delivering their final work.

How Does Edit to Delivery Save More Time?

Editing often requires moving back-and-forth between platforms, which can slow down the post-production process over time. According to Imagen, their AI-powered software already cuts editing time by up to 96%. Now, by combining Pic-Time’s user-friendly gallery management with Imagen’s AI-powered editing tool, the Edit to Delivery feature allows photographers to send their edited photos directly from Imagen to their Pic-Time galleries in one step, eliminating the need to export and manually upload files. Before this, photographers would have to complete their edits and then export them to a separate folder before uploading them again to a client gallery.

Who’s In Control?

As we transition into a more AI-powered post-production environment, photographers often express concern about whether or not their style will remain intact when using AI-powered editing software. One of the ways in which Edit to Delivery addresses this issue is that it allows photographers to export high-quality JPEGs or manage their work through Lightroom Classic, a move designed to give photographers more creative control.

How Much Does It Cost?

Imagen subscribers will be happy to learn that the new Edit to Delivery feature is free with an Imagen subscription. Users can access the feature through the Imagen desktop app, which is compatible with both PC and Mac.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, Imagen’s annual plans start at $67.50 per month. There’s also an option to pay-as-you-go for $0.05/photo with an added fee of $0.01 per photo to use AI features.

Why Imagen and Pic-Time Make Great Partners

As for the collaboration with Pic-Time, Yotam Gil, CEO and Co-Founder of Imagen, said, “At Imagen, we’re dedicated to empowering photographers to focus on their true passion: creating unforgettable moments. Our integration with Pic-Time takes this commitment to the next level, combining seamless editing and gallery services to save photographers’ time while unlocking valuable insights from client interactions. This partnership brings us closer to our vision of a fully streamlined, camera-to-delivery workflow, revolutionizing how photographers manage their craft.”

Amir Karby, CEO & Co-founder, said, “At Pic-Time we are continually focused on optimizing the post-shoot lifecycle of the professional photographer’s images so they deliver the best impact for the photographer’s business and top experience for its viewers.”

