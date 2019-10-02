When most people think of Boston, they think of a young college town, vibrant American history, proud “Title-town” sports fans, delicious lobster rolls, and the iconic Boston accent. I was born and raised in Boston and am proud to call this slightly dysfunctional (but very charming) city, my home.

Boston is a walking city. It’s compact and everything is close to everything else. The best part about this is that it’s easy to traverse to two or three of the below locations in a session!

Boston Common

This Boston landmark is the oldest park in America, dating back to 1634. In addition to paved walking paths and large patches of greenery, the main feature here is The Boston Common Frog Pond. It’s an ice skating rink in the winter, and a spray pool in the summer.

Address: 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111

Boston Public Gardens

Directly across the street from the Boston Common is the Boston Public Gardens, established over 200 years after the Common in 1837. I consider this to be the more manicured nature spot. My favorite aspects of this park are the willow trees that surround the pond, the iconic swan boats, and the beautiful bridges. This park also has all of the flowers, which my couples tend to love.

Address: 4 Charles St, Boston, MA 02116

Charles River

The Charles River is an 80-mile long river with a native name of Quinobequin, which means “meandering”. My favorite spot to meet is at the DCR Hatch Shell. It’s an easy walk across the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge and there are often a handful of people lounging around the docks and even more people running and cycling!

Address: Charles River Esplanade, Boston, MA 02116

Beacon Hill & Acorn St

Acorn Street is one of America’s most photographed streets. The short street is nestled in the Beacon Hill area, Boston’s most prestigious and charming neighborhoods. The brownstone apartments are beautiful to look at anytime of the day, with their red brick facades, adorable flower boxes, and cobblestone streets.

Address: Between Beacon St and Cambridge St, Beacon Hill, Boston, MA 02108

North End

The North End is the “Little Italy” of Boston. Hanover Street is the most famous part, which holds Mike’s Pastries as well as Modern Pastries. I’ve had many couples who are are dessert-lovers share a classic cannoli as the start of their engagement session! When traveling (and sometimes photographing) I always love wandering around areas and getting lost. There are lots of little nooks to be discovered on the side streets of the North End!

Address: North End, Boston, MA 02113

Fenway Park

For Boston baseball fans, the iconic Fenway Park is a symbol of hope and perseverance. Sports allegiances run deep in the veins of Boston locals and Fenway is an amazing location to celebrate. Private tours can be arranged within Fenway so that couples can have their portraits in their original wooden seats or ontop of the Green Monster. Wandering outside the park is free of charge, and can equally have some great views like the ticketing booth, outside of gates A or D, and the bars on Yawkee way!

Address: 4 Jersey St, Boston, MA 02215

Conclusion

Boston can give you greenery, city, colonial, and ocean all in one square mile. It’s amazing the diversity of engagement photos that a couple can have if they’re able to choose a photographer that is familiar with the geographic region, jaywalking, and the time of week to avoid all of the tourists and college kids! Also, hot tip from me: The best lobster rolls in Boston are at Neptune’s Oyster. Hot with Butter. Don’t miss it!

